comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support
News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support

News

The chip maker asserts that the new one offers up to 10 percent performance boost when compared to Snapdragon 710.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 6:02 PM IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712

Last year, Qualcomm unveiled Snapdragon 710 SoC, which was a significant update over its Snapdragon 660 SoC. The chip maker has now added a new chipset to its portfolio. The new Snapdragon 712 is built on the 10nm FinFET technology. The octa-core chipset reportedly “adds performance boost and makes it a powerhouse for gaming and beyond.” The latest 700 Series chip is an upgrade to Snapdragon 710 chip.

Comparatively, the Snapdragon 712 features eight Kryo 360 cores with each core running at 2.30GHz, while the older Snapdragon 710 offers the same octa-core configuration, but at a slight lower 2.20GHz clock speed. The chip maker asserts that the new one offers up to 10 percent performance boost when compared to Snapdragon 710.

32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch

Also Read

32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch

“In gaming, this translates to faster processing and graphics rendering that will keep sports, multiplayer, and any other types of games running smoothly and reacting quickly. The Adreno 616 GPU is specifically designed to allow you to enjoy console-like gaming and cinematic movie experiences on your smartphone, rendering over one billion shades of colors,” the company said.

Furthermore, the newly launched chipset supports Quick Charge 4+, which will help top up the phone’s battery from 0-50 percent in just 15 minutes, as per the company. The chip also reportedly offers better Bluetooth audio – thanks to the TrueWireless Stereo Plus and Broadcast Audio technologies.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

Both the old chip and the new one offers the same Adreno 616 GPU and Hexagon 685 DSP. In terms of camera department, it supports both 20-megapixel dual sensor and a single 32-megapixel camera with the same Spectra 250 ISP. Besides, recent leaks suggest that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset would apparently be the first SoC from the Snapdragon 700 Series to offer a dedicated Nerul Processing Unit (NPU).

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 6:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
WhatsApp removing 2 mn suspicious accounts a month
thumb-img
News
New 'V' smartphone series to further fortify our position in India: Vivo
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

Editor's Pick

Newton mail app available again following acquistion by Essential
News
Newton mail app available again following acquistion by Essential
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support

Samsung Galaxy S10e images leak, reveals the name, hole punch design

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e images leak, reveals the name, hole punch design

Detailed guide to select channels for your Dish TV connection

How To

Detailed guide to select channels for your Dish TV connection

How to blur background for Skype video calls

How To

How to blur background for Skype video calls

Most Popular

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Newton mail app available again following acquistion by Essential

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support

Samsung Galaxy S10e images leak, reveals the name, hole punch design

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support
Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

News

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

News

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online
Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM and 128GB storage goes on sale; Rs 3,000 gift card on offer

Deals

Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM and 128GB storage goes on sale; Rs 3,000 gift card on offer
Vivo V15 Pro fully revealed in a teaser ahead of official launch

News

Vivo V15 Pro fully revealed in a teaser ahead of official launch

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन 12 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

नए नियमों से TV बिल में बढ़ोतरी के दावे को ट्राई ने खारिज किया

नए नियम लागू होने पर भारत में बंद हो जाएगा व्हाट्सएप!

क्या आपका बच्चा भी खेलता है PUBG और Fortnite जैसे ऑनलाइन गेम्स? सभी स्कूलों को दिल्ली सरकार ने भेजा नोटिस

वोडाफोन आइडिया के इस प्लान को करें रिचार्ज, साल भर तक अनलिमिटेड कॉल और डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

News

Newton mail app available again following acquistion by Essential
News
Newton mail app available again following acquistion by Essential
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support
Samsung Galaxy S10e images leak, reveals the name, hole punch design

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e images leak, reveals the name, hole punch design
Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

News

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

News

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent