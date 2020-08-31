comscore Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G announced; coming soon | BGR India
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G launched; will first launch with a new Poco smartphone

Qualcomm noted that the latest SoC on the block features an Octa-core CPU powered by Kryo 470 Prime core. Let's check out all the details available regarding the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G here.

  Updated: September 1, 2020 1:35 AM IST
Silicon giant Qualcomm has just announced its latest SoC, the Snapdragon 732G on the global stage. As per the announcement, the 732G is the successor to the now old, Snapdragon 730G. Similar to the 730G, 732G is aimed at offering impressive gaming performance to smartphone users at a reasonable price. Qualcomm noted that the latest SoC on the block features an Octa-core CPU powered by Kryo 470 Prime core. The SoC boasts a clock speed of 2.3GHz with 4K HDR video recording and up to 192MP resolution images. As in any other G series Snapdragon SoC, the 732G offers “Elite Gaming” experiences. To power the games, the company has also added Adreno 618 GPU along with the CPU. Also Read - Poco X3 to have a 64-megapixel camera and 33W fast charging support

As part of the reveal, Kedar Kondap, the vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies also issued a statement. Kedar stated, “We’re excited to work with POCO on the new POCO smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally.” The company also noted that the SoC will first land in the market with an upcoming Poco smartphone. Though Qualcomm did not reveal the device, we can guess that they are hinting at the upcoming Poco X3 NFC. A number of leaks have already surfaced online revealing the design and specifications. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart; check price, specifications and price

Sam Jiang, the head of products for Poco India also shared a statement regarding the upcoming Snapdragon 732G-powered device. Jiang added, “We are extremely excited about the upcoming POCO smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform.” Manmohan Chandolu, the General Manager of Poco India also shared a statement. Manmohan noted, “Since inception, POCO has been all about listening to user feedback and delivering exactly what they need.” Also Read - Poco X3 could launch on September 8; check new leaked images and specifications

Digging deeper, the SoC will come with the fourth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine to offer improved user experiences. Snapdragon 732G will also feature Samsung X15 LTE Modem for good LTE and Wi-Fi performance.

  Published Date: August 31, 2020 9:00 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 1, 2020 1:35 AM IST

