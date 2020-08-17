Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC could launch in September

For many years, Qualcomm has completely dominated the mid-range smartphone chipset market. However, in recent months, Taiwanese MediaTek has been developing some SoCs that have been impressing everyone, including chipsets with 5G support. Also Read - Unknown Oppo smartphone passes TENAA certification with triple cameras and 5G support

To slow their rival’s growth and maintain its market leadership, Qualcomm has been launching several chips throughout the year. Now, there are rumors that the American tech-giant already plans to launch a new SoC to the market that aims at the cost-benefit segment. Also Read - Qualcomm: Serious security problem found in processors

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G expected specification

Recently, leaker @Boby25846908 posted on his Twitter account some information regarding the new Snapdragon 732G SoC, which should be launched soon by Qualcomm. According to this rumor, the company’s new SoC would be equipped with two Kyro 470 Gold cores. It has a base frequency of 2.3 GHz, and another six Kyro 470 Silver, with 1.8 GHz clock speed, in 8 nm lithography, paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. Also Read - Internet turns 25 in India: Here's how the next 25 years may look like

This configuration is very similar to the Snapdragon 730G, however, bringing slightly higher frequencies. Unfortunately, this new model of the Snapdragon lineup would not bring support for 5G technology. It would be only compatible with the LTE network, probably to make the chip more accessible. Another feature would be the better comparability of artificial intelligence.

Finally, the source says that the Snapdragon 732G chip should be launched in the Vietnamese market during the month of September. It will initially be available on smartphones with a suggested price of up to $300. There is still no certainty about this rumor’s veracity. But if it is true, we will have more news about this new chip soon.

The mid-range chipset market at present is really considered fierce. Qualcomm dominates the 4G market, especially mid-range and flagships. However, with the advent of the 5G era, MediaTek has actively countered and grabbed the market share. So far, it has launched a number of Dimensity series processors.