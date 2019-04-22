comscore
Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 could be the company’s first mid-range 7nm SoC with 5G support: Report

Qualcomm is working on a new mid-range chipset the Snapdragon 735. It will reportedly be built on 7nm process, a first for Qualcomm. It is also expected to come with a built-in 5G modem.

  • Published: April 22, 2019 10:56 AM IST
qualcomm stock photo

Credit - Qualcomm

Chipmaker Qualcomm recently unveiled three new chipsets – Snapdragon 665, Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 730G with focus on AI, camera and gaming. The first smartphone powered by the gaming-centric Snapdragon 730G has also been announced – the Samsung Galaxy A80. Now, the company is reportedly working on a Snapdragon 735 SoC, which if the leak turns out to be true, will be the first mid-range Qualcomm chipset made on 7nm process.

Internal document details revealing key details of the chipset have surfaced, courtesy of SuggestPhone. Currently, the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC is built on 7nm process, and the Snapdragon 735 could be the second chipset on the new and efficient fabrication process. The leaked document indicates that it will come with an octa-core CPU, with a new 1+1+6 core configuration.

Currently, the Snapdragon 855 SoC comes with a 2+2+4 core configuration, whereas the Snapdragon 730 comes with 2+6 core configuration. Coming back to 1+1+6 configuration on the Snapdragon 735 SoC, the primary core could be clocked at 2.9GHz, the second core could be clocked at 2.4GHz, whereas the remaining six cores could be clocked at 1.8GHz.

The leak reveals that the primary and secondary cores will be Cortex-A76 derivatives (Kryo 400), whereas the 6 will be based on Cortex-A55. The CPU will be coupled with Adreno 620 GPU clocked at 750MHz, which is lower than clocked speed of 825MHz of Adreno 618 on the Snapdragon 730. The new Snapdragon 735 chipset is also expected to come with a dedicated NPU220 clocked at 1GHz for AI-related jobs.

The leak also hints at 5G modem (Sub-6 and mmW), which could mean that Qualcomm is looking for mid-range 5G smartphones as early as next year. But, this being a leak, we would advice taking this information with a pinch of salt.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2019 10:56 AM IST

