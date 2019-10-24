comscore Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC leaks online; details
Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC may launch soon as information surfaces online

The information revealed that the unannounced SoC will be based on a 7nm fabrication process. Taking a look at the name, the device will likely be the successor to the Snapdragon 730 and 730G SoC.

  • Published: October 24, 2019 2:09 PM IST
qualcomm stock photo

Credit - Qualcomm

Silicon giant Qualcomm seems to be working on a new SoC aimed at the mid-premium segment. According to a new report, it looks like the company may soon launch Snapdragon 735 SoC. The information revealed that the unannounced SoC will be based on a 7nm fabrication process. Taking a look at the name, the device will likely be the successor to the Snapdragon 730 and 730G SoC. The company launched the Snapdragon 730 series back in April for mid-range smartphones. For context, the Snapdragon 730 SoC series was based on the 8nm fabrication process. This means that the upcoming SoC will come with a fresh architecture.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC details

According to a report by GSMArena, the Snapdragon 735 SoC will come with an Octa-core CPU with a maximum clock speed of up to 2.36GHz. The CPU will feature two Cortex A76 cores and six Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.73GHz. One cortex A76 Core will be clocked at 2.36GHz and the other will be clocked at 2.32GHz. Qualcomm has also added Adreno 620 GPU along with the CPU for the graphics. This is an upgrade from Adreno 618 GPU with Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The SoC will also likely come with an internal code name SM7250. Sudhanshu Ambhore shared these specifications for the SoC on his Twitter handle. He also noted that these specifications don’t match previously leaked specifications. There is no information on the official launch date for the SoC. However, it is likely that Qualcomm will announce this new SoC at its annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC is likely to take on the MediaTek Helio G90 in the silicon market. The company may also launch the successor to the Snapdragon 730G as the Snapdragon 735G. In addition to this, the company may also be planning to launch its much anticipated Snapdragon 865 SoC. 865 SoC is likely to be the successor to the current flagship, Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

  • Published Date: October 24, 2019 2:09 PM IST

