Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 765G mobile platform detailed

Alongside detailing the Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm also shed light on the Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G SoCs. The new chipsets will be mid-range smartphones of 2020. And while the flagship Snapdragon 865 does not come with integrated 5G modem, the Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G mobile platforms does. These chipsets will make way for cheaper 5G smartphones. Let’s talk about what the new chipsets are all about.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 / 765G SoCs detailed

CPU and GPU

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G mobile platforms are Samsung’s 7nm EUV node. The Snapdragon 765 chipset comes with an octa-core CPU where you have a Kryo 475 prime core (Cortex A76) clocked at 2.3GHz. There is one performance Kryo 475 core (Cortex A76) clocked at 2.2Ghz. Lastly, you have six Cortex A55-based efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

The Snapdragon 765G, on the other hand, comes with a marginally overclocked 2.3GHz prime core. Rest all the specifications remain the same for both chipsets.

In terms of graphics, you have Adreno 620 GPU. It supports Vulcan 1.1, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more. While this is for Snapdragon 765, the Snapdragon 765G comes with Elite Gaming features to offer 20 percent better performance and efficiency.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 / 765G: Display, memory, cameras

The chipsets support Full HD+ displays (120Hz refresh rate), and QHD+ displays (60Hz refresh rate). In terms of memory, the chipset supports up to 12GB RAM (LPDDR4). Moving to cameras, the Snapdragon 765-series SoCs support camera resolutions up to 192-megapixels. It supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 / 765G: AI and connectivity

Moving to AI, you get a Hexagon 696 DSP with Qualcomm’s 5th generation AI engine. The Snapdragon 765G chipset supports 5.5 TOPS (5.5 trillion operations per second). And talking about connectivity, the highlight of the Snapdragon 765 series chipsets is the built-in 5G modem. This is enabled using Snapdragon X52 4G LTE and 5G multimode modem.

You get support for up to 3.7Gbps download speed (5G) and up to 1.2Gbps (4G LTE). In terms of upload speeds, the chipsets support up to 1.6Gbps upload speed (5G), and up to 210Mbps (4G LTE). The chipsets are also Wi-Fi 6 ready, come with Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Adaptive codec.

Oppo and Xiaomi will be among the first smartphone makers to embrace Snapdragon 765 5G chipsets.