comscore Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G launched: Check features, more | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chip could bring affordable dedicated gaming phones soon
News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chip could bring affordable dedicated gaming phones soon

News

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G supports 5G networks (both mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies) for all “key-regions”.

  • Published: May 11, 2020 7:49 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi A3 Snapdragon 665 SoC

The Snapdragon 765G is a powerful gaming chipset with 5G support. However, it was launched last year, and a new year means a new refresh from Qualcomm. The company just launched the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G, a successor that improves on the performance of the original. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 flagship chipset specifications leaked; check details

The new chipset also focuses on the element gamers desire most from their devices, which is simply raw performance capabilities. The 2.8Ghz Kryo 475 CPU on the new chipset is estimated to perform about 15 percent faster than the 2.4GHz part in the 765G. The new Adreno 620 GPU also promises performance enhancement. This also includes support for 120Hz at 1080p. Moreover, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G is the first Snapdragon 700 series chip that supports GPU drivers that can be upgraded. This allows you to fine-tune your visual performance like on a gaming PC. Also Read - Samsung and AMD likely benchmark their RDNA GPU; blows Qualcomm Adreno 650 out of the water

Being a successor to the 765G, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G supports 5G networks (both mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies) for all “key-regions”. This lets you get speeds of up to 3.7Gbps downstream and 1.6Gbps upstream. Also Read - Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ announced for Snapdragon 765-powered devices

What does the new processor mean for gamers?

The introduction of the Snapdragon 768G is likely to bring more affordable gaming-oriented handsets to the masses. These handsets equipped with the 768G will be much more affordable than the flagship ones running on Snapdragon 800 series processors.

The new SoC is expected to come to new phones pretty quickly. The Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition has already been launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor. However, that is in China. How soon users will get Snapdragon 768G powered phones is still up in the air.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC; specifications, design

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC; specifications, design

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition announced

The new Redmi K30 Racing Edition features an integrated 5G model with dual-mode SA/NSA 5G. Xiaomi has also added 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in the smartphone. Buyers get a 6.67-inch display with FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. The design of the smartphone is similar to regular K30. We get a vertically aligned quad-camera setup on the back with a Sony IMX686 primary sensor with a 64-megapixel resolution. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth-of-field sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2020 7:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Photo Gallery
5 key features of YU Yutopia
thumb-img
Photo Gallery
5 key features of YU Yutopia
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi MIUI 12 gets Windows 10-style sound management
News
Xiaomi MIUI 12 gets Windows 10-style sound management
Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G launched

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G launched

Microsoft GitHub data stolen by hacker named Shiny Hunter

News

Microsoft GitHub data stolen by hacker named Shiny Hunter

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: Top features

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: Top features

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price in India, specifications compared

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price in India, specifications compared

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Redmi 10X could be mostly rebranded Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi MIUI 12 gets Windows 10-style sound management

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G launched

Microsoft GitHub data stolen by hacker named Shiny Hunter

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G launched

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G launched
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G
Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA

News

Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition teased with Snapdragon 768G

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition teased with Snapdragon 768G
Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO जल्द ही लॉन्च कर सकती है दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 768G Soc के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

iPhone SE 2020 को कम कीमत में खरीद सकते हैं आप, होगी इतनी बचत

Apple HomePod भारत में बिक्री के लिए तैयार, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile Season 13 इस तारीख को आएगा, जानिए नए अपडेट में क्या क्या मिलेगा

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

News

Redmi 10X could be mostly rebranded Redmi Note 9
News
Redmi 10X could be mostly rebranded Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi MIUI 12 gets Windows 10-style sound management

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 gets Windows 10-style sound management
Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G launched

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G launched
Microsoft GitHub data stolen by hacker named Shiny Hunter

News

Microsoft GitHub data stolen by hacker named Shiny Hunter
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G