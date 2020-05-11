The Snapdragon 765G is a powerful gaming chipset with 5G support. However, it was launched last year, and a new year means a new refresh from Qualcomm. The company just launched the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G, a successor that improves on the performance of the original. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 flagship chipset specifications leaked; check details

The new chipset also focuses on the element gamers desire most from their devices, which is simply raw performance capabilities. The 2.8Ghz Kryo 475 CPU on the new chipset is estimated to perform about 15 percent faster than the 2.4GHz part in the 765G. The new Adreno 620 GPU also promises performance enhancement. This also includes support for 120Hz at 1080p. Moreover, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G is the first Snapdragon 700 series chip that supports GPU drivers that can be upgraded. This allows you to fine-tune your visual performance like on a gaming PC.

Being a successor to the 765G, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G supports 5G networks (both mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies) for all "key-regions". This lets you get speeds of up to 3.7Gbps downstream and 1.6Gbps upstream.

What does the new processor mean for gamers?

The introduction of the Snapdragon 768G is likely to bring more affordable gaming-oriented handsets to the masses. These handsets equipped with the 768G will be much more affordable than the flagship ones running on Snapdragon 800 series processors.

The new SoC is expected to come to new phones pretty quickly. The Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition has already been launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor. However, that is in China. How soon users will get Snapdragon 768G powered phones is still up in the air.

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition announced

The new Redmi K30 Racing Edition features an integrated 5G model with dual-mode SA/NSA 5G. Xiaomi has also added 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in the smartphone. Buyers get a 6.67-inch display with FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. The design of the smartphone is similar to regular K30. We get a vertically aligned quad-camera setup on the back with a Sony IMX686 primary sensor with a 64-megapixel resolution. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth-of-field sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.