Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G will be a giant upgrade: details leaked

Qualcomm is in the process of launching new mobile chipsets for all ranges and market segments. Recently, the company presented the Snapdragon 750G for the mid-range. For several months now, they have been talking about the new model for the premium mid-range catalog: the Snapdragon 775G. Now, it looks like the improvements it will bring to the table will be gigantic. Also Read - Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 750 5G chipset for mid-range phones

Snapdragon 775G details portend big improvements

It seems that the wait for Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 775G chipset will be well worth it. Recently, trusted insider Roland Quandt from Winfuture made a post through his Twitter account. He revealed several key details of the Snapdragon 775G. Thanks to this, it was revealed that the chipset could have a signification improvement compared to its predecessor, the current Snapdragon 765G. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 SoC

Made in 6nm

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G will be a chipset manufactured in a 6nm process. In comparison, the SD765G is manufactured in a 7nm process. This means that the future SoC of the brand will offer greater energy efficiency as well as higher power levels, without taking into account the additional impulse of the improvements in the CPU cores and the GPU. Also Read - Qualcomm will bring 5G support to its Snapdragon 4-Series chipsets

The new SD775G is said to offer a 40% faster CPU performance and 50% more powerful graphics performance than the current Snapdragon 765G. These are impressive improvement figures and represent a true generational shift between the two models. The hardware platform’s model number is “SM7350”, while its internal code name is defined as “cedars”.

Roland Quandt notes that the hardware will be closely related to the expected Snapdragon 875 (SM8350). This means that although it is a chip intended for the premium mid-range, it will offer many of the features that we usually see in flagship phones. For example, it is said to support RAM in the LPDDR5 format (up to 12GB). And up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.