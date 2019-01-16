Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 benchmarks indicate major performance improvements

Snapdragon 855, the latest flagship processor by silicon giant Qualcomm is set to be the highlight of most of the Android-powered smartphones in 2019. It is set to power the top of the line smartphones that will launch this year and we are only focusing on the performance part of things instead of connectivity. The company announced the SoC at its annual Tech Summit in Hawaii in December last month. Almost a month after the announcement, benchmarks of the processor have started hitting the internet giving us some idea about what to expect in terms of performance.

According to reports by XDA Developers and AnandTech, the comprehensive benchmarks run on Snapdragon 855 indicate considerable improvements in performance. In addition to the performance aspect, the SoC also indicated “very promising” improvements in the battery life, things that should actually be notable in the real world instead of because of specifications on the paper. Talking about the GPU and gaming performance, we have come to aspect Snapdragon 800 series to crush its competition in Android world and that stands to be true with the included Adreno 640 GPU along with reducing the power consumption while maintaining performance.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

While comparing the performance with other flagship SoCs in the market we get a better picture of smartphones that are set to launch in 2019. According to benchmarks, Snapdragon is not significantly better than the Kirin 980. The comparison did not include results against the flagship SoC by Samsung, the Exynos 9820 as the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is set to launch next month.

Talking about the percentages in terms of how much the Snapdragon 855 has improved over the Snapdragon 845, performance sees a 48 percent increase in single-core tests and 36 percent increase in the multi-score tests according to XDA Developers. The same report also confirms the 20 percent increase in GPU performance from the Adreno 630. The SoC also managed to beat Kirin 980 in AI benchmarks without touting a dedicated NPU as Huawei. Digging deeper, AnandTech notes that the performance aspect of the SoC can likely be improved when compared to Kirin 980 but overall, 855 is a significant improvement over the 845.