Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to launch in early December

Silicon chip making giant Qualcomm is gearing up for its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii. The Snapdragon Tech Summit is an annual conference where Qualcomm shares it’s latest and greatest with the world. In the past, the company has usually announced its flagship smartphone SoC at the conference in the past couple of years. This year, the company is expected to announce its much anticipated Snapdragon 865 SoC at the conference. In addition, the company is also likely to share performance numbers and other plans for its Qualcomm 8CX platform.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 details

Talking about Snapdragon 865 SoC, this processor is likely to power all the flagship smartphones in 2020. The company is expected to launch two different variants for the Snapdragon 865. The first one will sport a 4G modem for the usual LTE markets and second with Snapdragon X55 5G modem. As per GSMArena, the chipmaker has likely teamed up with Samsung to built the SoC on the 7nm fabrication process. This is the first time Qualcomm is going back to Samsung for its flagship SoC after Snapdragon 835. Ever since Qualcomm has trusted TSMC to create its flagship SoC chips.

The report also noted the difference between the 7nm fabrication process that Samsung uses and the one that TSMC uses. For context, Samsung will likely use a 7nm EUV process for Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC while TSMC uses the 7nm FinFET process. The 7nm EUV process is likely to make the SoC 15-20 smaller in size while improving power consumption.

In addition, Samsung has already completed the development of its 5nm EUV process. However, Samsung has not started the production of 5nm-based chips because of limited manufacturing capacity. The company is likely to start production of 5nm chips after expanding its EUV production line in South Korea. Samsung has already started the expansion and it is set to complete by the end of this year.