The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the latest flagship processor by silicon giant is set to be the highlight for most of the Android-powered flagship smartphones launching in 2020. The company announced the chipset at its annual Tech Summit in Hawaii last week. And now just days after the announcement, its benchmark results have started hitting the internet giving us some idea on what to expect in terms of performance.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC detailed

The Snapdragon 865 mobile platform is built on TSMC’s 7nm node. Just like the Snapdragon 855 SoC, the Snapdragon 865 SoC also comes with a tri-cluster CPU. It features Kryo 585 primary core (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.84GHz. Then comes three Kryo 585 cores (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.4GHz. Lastly, it has four Kryo 385 efficiency cores (Cortex A55) clocked at 1.8GHz.

Geekbench test results

The comprehensive Geekbench run on Snapdragon 865 SoC indicate considerable improvements in performance compared to its predecessor, Snapdragon 855 SoC. It indicates major improvements in multi-core results as it crushes the competition in the Android world thanks to the included Adreno 650 GPU. Although, it still gets left behind the Apple A13 Bionic chipset performance, GSMArena reports.

Comparing the performance with other flagship SoCs in the market we get a better picture of the Snapdragon 865 SoC capabilities. Based on the results, the Snapdragon 865 SoC performs slightly better than the HiSilicon Kirin 990 and Apple A12 Bionic chipset. The comparison, however, did not include results of the latest Exynos 990 SoC as its set to debut with the Samsung Galaxy S11-series next year.

Talking about the percentages in terms of how much the Snapdragon 865 has improved over the Snapdragon 855, its performance sees a 23 percent increase in single-core tests and a 22 percent increase in the multi-core tests. Additionally, as per Qualcomm’s official in-depth details, the new chipset also offers 20 percent faster graphics rendering, while maintaining 35 percent power efficiency.