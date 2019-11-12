Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 key specifications leaked

Qualcomm’s next mobile processor release is nearing. The chipmaker will be hosting its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii next month from December 3 to December 5. Ahead of the official unveiling, the key specifications of anticipated next-generation Snapdragon 865 have leaked online.

According to a Chinese tipster on Weibo, the Snapdragon 865 will be an octa-core CPU with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz. The architecture is said to carry a single Kryo Gold core with a 2.84GHz clock speed along with three Kryo Gold (Cortex-A77) cores of 2.42GHz frequency. The information is inline with the earlier leaked Geekbench benchmarking listing.

Additionally, the tipster has noted that Snapdragon 865 will have up to 20 percent better performance than the Snapdragon 855, while the GPU performance boost will be by 17-20 percent than the last generation. The Adreno 650 GPU in SD865 will reportedly have higher clock of 587MHz.

As per GSMArena, the chipmaker has likely teamed up with Samsung to built the SoC on the 7nm fabrication process. This is the first time Qualcomm is going back to Samsung for its flagship SoC after Snapdragon 835. Ever since Qualcomm has trusted TSMC to create its flagship SoC chips.

The report also noted the difference between the 7nm fabrication process that Samsung uses and the one that TSMC uses. For context, Samsung will likely use a 7nm EUV process for Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC while TSMC uses the 7nm FinFET process. The 7nm EUV process is likely to make the SoC 15-20 smaller in size while improving power consumption.

Talking about Snapdragon 865 SoC’s release, this processor is likely to power all the flagship smartphones in 2020. The company is expected to launch two different variants for the Snapdragon 865. The first one will sport a 4G modem for the usual LTE markets and second with Snapdragon X55 5G modem.