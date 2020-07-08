Qualcomm launched Snapdragon 865 back in December 2019. Now, the chipmaker has announced the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, which is the most powerful processor from the company. It is likely to power the second half of the 2020 flagship phones. The Snapdragon 865 powered more than 140 devices. Qualcomm says that the new chip is designed to offer increased performance across the board for better gameplay with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology on board.

The chipset also comes with a 5G modem and is backed by an “ultra-intuitive” AI. In case you are wondering what all phones might come packed with this chip, then let me tell you these will Asus and Lenovo devices. Asus is soon expected to launch a new ROG Phone 3 gaming phone, which will be powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Lenovo also has plans to launch a Legion smartphone soon with the same chip. Both the flagship devices will likely be aimed at gamers.

“As we work to scale 5G, we continue to invest in our premium tier, 8-series mobile platforms, to push the envelope in terms of performance and power efficiency and deliver the next generation of camera, AI and gaming experiences,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies. “Building upon the success of Snapdragon 865, the new Snapdragon 865 Plus will deliver enhanced performance for the next wave of flagship smartphones.”

The newly launched Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC comes with clock speed up to 3.1GHz. This is 10 percent faster than its predecessor. The chipset is paired with the Adreno 650 GPU, which Qualcomm says offers 10 percent faster graphics rendering. The company also says that the Snapdragon 865 Plus is also Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 compatible, which boats Wi-Fi speeds up to 3.6Gbps. Lastly, commercial devices based on Snapdragon 865 Plus are expected to be launch in the third quarter of 2020.