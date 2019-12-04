Chipmaker Qualcomm is hosting its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in Maui, Hawaii. Today is the first day of the 3-day tech summit, and at the opening keynote, Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon made some key announcements. The company expects to expand 5G in 2020, and aims to reach 200 million 5G users. As expected, the company has announced the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform, along with a couple of other chipsets.

Three new Snapdragon chipsets unveiled

While Qualcomm did not reveal all details of the new chipsets, it did talk about them in brief. First off, the Snapdragon 865 SoC will power next-generation flagship smartphones of 2020. And while you expected it to come with integrated 5G, that’s not the case. It’s not that the Snapdragon 865 will not support 5G. It will, but in a similar way as the Snapdragon 855.

Smartphone makers will be able to add a separate 5G modem (Snapdragon X55 modem). It will support standalone (SA) networks and non-standalone (NSA) networks. It also means manufacturers will have to go out of their way to add 5G connectivity to their smartphones. It will also mean pricier models, and limited quantity, until 5G adoption increases.

Alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the company also announced the Snapdragon 765 5G and Snapdragon 765G 5G SoCs with an integrated X52 5G modem. It will be a chipset that will power the mid-range smartphones, and aim to bring 5G at affordable price points. Of course, it will be less powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. As in the case with last year, details of the processors will be revealed tomorrow.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 smartphones (expected)

It will be safe to say that nearly every major Android smartphone maker will use the Snapdragon 800-series chipset on their flagship smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi 10, ZTE Axon and unannounced Oppo flagship, likely the Reno 3 Pro 5G, will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Galaxy S11 and LG G9 are other smartphones that we can expect to see with new flagship chipset in the first quarter of 2020.

Other prominent phones to come with the new chipsets could be the Galaxy Note 11, OnePlus 8, Pixel 5 and more. Nokia, on the other hand, will use Snapdragon 765 SoC on future platforms. Motorola will also use both Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 SoCs.