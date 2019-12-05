comscore Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform detailed
  Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC detailed; supports 5G, 200MP cameras, 144Hz display, 8K video recording and more
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC detailed; supports 5G, 200MP cameras, 144Hz display, 8K video recording and more

On day two of Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, Qualcomm has offered details of the new Snapdragon 865 chipset that will be powering the flagship smartphones of 2020.

qualcomm snapdragon 865

Credit - Qualcomm

It is day two of the 3-day annual Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019. On day one, Qualcomm teased three new chipsets – the Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G SoCs. The new chipsets will be powering flagship and mid-range smartphones of 2020. Today, Qualcomm offered in-depth details of the new flagship chipset. So without any further ado, let’s talk about what the new chipsets are all about.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865: CPU

The Snapdragon 865 mobile platform is built on TSMC’s 7nm node. Just like the Snapdragon 855 SoC, the Snapdragon 865 SoC also comes with a tri-cluster CPU. You get Kryo 585 primary core (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.84GHz. Then you have three Kryo 585 cores (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.4GHz. Lastly, you have four Kryo 385 efficiency cores (Cortex A55) clocked at 1.8GHz. Qualcomm says the new chipset offers 25 percent faster performance.

GPU

In terms of GUP, you get Adreno 650 with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. According to Qualcomm, the new chipset offers 20 percent faster graphics rendering, while maintaining 35 percent power efficiency.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865: Camera, AI and memory

For imaging, you have Qualcomm Spectra 480 ISP with support for 200-megapixel still cameras, and up to 8K video recording. In terms of AI, you have Hexagon 698 DSP with 5th gen AI engine that supports 15 TOPS (15 trillion operations per second). The chipset supports displays up to UHD resolution, and screen refresh rate of 144Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC also supports LPDDR5 RAM up to 16GB.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865: Connectivity and security

Coming to connectivity, you have support for Snapdragon X55 4G LTE and 5G modem. It supports both Sub 6 and mmWave, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) and carrier aggregation. The LTE modem supports download speeds up to 7.5Gbps, and upload speeds of 3Gbps. The chipset also comes with Wi-Fi 6 support with 1.8GBps speed, integrated Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with aptX Adaptive and aptX Voice.

The chipset also supports Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max with simultaneous two-finger recognition for better security. It is a faster ultrasonic fingerprint sensor 17 times bigger fingerprint area.

Lastly, the chipset supports Quick Charge 4+ fast charging feature. Smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC are expected to hit the markets in the first half of 2020.

