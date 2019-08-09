comscore Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted in Geekbench listing
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted in Geekbench listing

It looks like Qualcomm has started testing the upcoming Snapdragon 865 SoC internally. The listing spotted on Geekbench reveals single and multi-core test results as well.

  • Published: August 9, 2019 1:34 PM IST
qualcomm stock image

Credit - Qualcomm

A mysterious device recently surfaced on Geekbench listing. It runs on an unknown chipset called Qualcomm Kona. This is the first time we are hearing about the chipset, and reports hint that it could be the upcoming Snapdragon 865 SoC. The alleged chipset also shows some performance boost, which makes us believe that it could be the successor to last year’s Snapdragon 855 SoC. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming flagship mobile chipset from Qualcomm.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC performance

As per the listing, the chipset has logged a score of 4,449 in single-core test and 12,915 in the multi-core test. In comparison, the Snapdragon 855 SoC logs an average score of 3,500 in the single-core test and 11,000 in the multi-core test. Playful Droid was the one that spotted the listing.

The ARM64 based chipset has ‘msmnile’ as the codename. The chipset is paired with 6GB of RAM and it runs Android 10 OS. It has an octa-core CPU with base frequency of 1.8Ghz. The Snapdragon 855 SoC has a base frequency of 1.78Ghz.

Looking at the scores, it is evident that the alleged Snapdragon 865 SoC offers 20 percent performance improvement over the predecessor. Even multi-core performance sees a boost by around 10 percent.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC launch (expected)

Every year, Qualcomm unveils its new flagship chipset at the Snapdragon Tech Summit, which takes place in December. Qualcomm will likely reveal the next chipset in December this year. Similar to Snapdragon 855, the Snapdragon 865 will also be reportedly made on 7nm node. Qualcomm may move to Samsung foundry to manufacture the new chip-based on EUV process.

It is too early to say, but we are likely to see the Snapdragon 865 SoC on Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy Note 11, OnePlus 8, and other smartphones. Other smartphones makers like Oppo, Vivo and Realme can also be expected to launch smartphones with the flagship chipset.

  • Published Date: August 9, 2019 1:34 PM IST

