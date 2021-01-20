Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform has been announced by the company. The new mobile platform is a follow-on to the flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus. To recall, Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile platform was announced in July last year as a successor to Snapdragon 865 unveiled in December 2019. The Snapdragon 865 Plus comes with a clock speed of 3.1GHz and includes Adreno 650 GPU.

The Snapdragon 870 is aimed at offering a boosted performance as well as geared-up gaming as it comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences. More features of the Snapdragon 870 5G are a truly global 5G sub-6 GHz and mmWave, and ultra-intuitive AI.

“Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc in a press release.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G features an upgraded Qualcomm Kyro 585 CPU, which the company says can perform intense mobile computing at up to 3.2 GHz, as well as Adreno 650 GPU. It includes Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and the Qualcomm FastConnect6800 Subsystem for faster 5G connectivity. It is said to offer peak speeds up to 7.5Gbps.

Thanks to Snapdragon Elite Gaming, the Snapdragon 870 includes HDR game rendering and updateable GPU drivers. It also offers Desktop Forward Rendering and Qualcomm Game Smoother apart from Qualcomm Game Color Plus v2.0.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 is built on a 7-nm architecture and it can be clocked at up to 3.2 GHz. The mobile platform comes with a host of features like support for Bluetooth 5.2, up to 200-megapixels single camera, Qualcomm Spectra 480 image signal processor, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology, and Qualcomm 3D as well as 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor. There’s also dual-camera support with up to 25-megapixels @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag.

Vidoe capture features include 4K video capture with simultaneous 64MP photo capture, Rec. 2020 color gamut video capture, and up to 10-bit color depth video capture. Slow-motion 720p videos can be captured @ 960 FPS. The video capture formats that the mobile platform supports are Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

“Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 870 are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021,” according to Qualcomm.