Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 specifications leaked

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 flagship chipset specifications leaked; check details
Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 flagship chipset specifications leaked; check details

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 will be built on the new 5nm process, making it both faster and smaller than the current flagship Snapdragon 865.

  • Published: May 6, 2020 5:22 PM IST
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 is still yet to come to a lot of phones, as revealed by a leak a few months ago. These devices include the Asus ROG Phone III, the Asus Zenfone 7, and more. However, the still-pretty-new processor may quickly be outshone by its 800 series successor, the Snapdragon 875 flagship SoC. Also Read - Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ announced for Snapdragon 765-powered devices

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 just had a few of its specifications leaked. The 2021 processor is set to be the US-based company’s first processor built on the 5nm process. The new architecture will bring faster speeds and smaller size. This will make the processor more efficient in every way. The new chipset will also reportedly be manufactured by Taiwan’s TSMC. Also Read - Best Smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC to buy in 2020

The report does not mention the make-up of components within the Snapdragon 875 processor. The SoC is expected to have a new Kryo 685 CPU based on v8 ARM Cortex cores. This will be joined reportedly by a new Adreno 660 GPU and an Adreno 665 video processing unit (VPU). There will also be an Adreno 1095 display processing unit (DPU). Other new additions include the Spectra 580 image-processing engine, External 802.11ax, 2×2 MIMO, and Bluetooth Milan. There will also be support for 3G/4G/5G mmWave networks and sub-6GHz bands.

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 765G appears on Geekbench; could be Z6 global variant

Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 765G appears on Geekbench; could be Z6 global variant

The Snapdragon 875 is also set to feature Snapdragon Sensors Core Technology, which is a Hexagon digital signal processor (DSP) with Hexagon Vector eXtensions and Hexagon Tensor Accelerator. The chipset will also come with quad-channel package-on-package (PoP) high-speed SDRAM. The low power audio subsystem on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 is combined with the Aqstic Audio Technologies WCD9380 and WCD9385 audio codec. If Qualcomm is able to keep up with its schedule through the pandemic, we can expect the launch of the new processor in December 2021. However, it is too early to discuss a launch timeline for the Snapdragon 875.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 6, 2020 5:22 PM IST

