Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 new details leaked online

Qualcomm is expected to launch a new high-end chipset in the fourth quarter of this year. This processer will arrive with Snapdragon 875 name label and is said to offer significant improvements in terms of power. Now, several key details about this next-generation mobile platform have begun to emerge, and it promises to be a beast. Also Read - Flipkart Snapdragon Days Sale: Check out the best deals on Poco X2, Redmi K20 series and more

New details of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875

The tipster Roland Quandt has revealed that the Snapdragon 875 SoC is codenamed SM8350. He also notes that the chipset adopts the internal codename of Lahaina. This nomenclature is inspired by a city on Maui, one of the seven Hawaiian islands. To recall, in a previous leak, it was suggested that the next-generation Qualcomm flagship chipset would adopt the name Snapdragon 875G, instead of Snapdragon 875. However, it is unknown if it will be the same chipset. The new flagship processor will be based on 5nm process. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 codename, base variant hardware details leaked

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

Qualcomm will present an architectural combination of eight cores, as we have seen in recent years. But this time, it will equip the ARM’s new Cortex X1 and Cortex A78 cores. ARM introduced the new Cortex X1 core architecture to provide maximum performance that is 30 percent higher than that of the Cortex-A77. Its machine learning capacity is also said to be twice that of the Cortex-A78. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11, Redmi K40 Pro could be even more expensive flagships in 2021

Moreover, Qualcomm will no longer use an external modem design in the upcoming Snapdragon 875G SoC. Thus, the baseband chip will be integrated with the processor. We will have to wait until the end of this year to know everything about the new Snapdragon 875 chipset. But, we might have to wait even longer to see it in action on the first set of high-end phones. The brands are expected to launch phones with this chip in the first quarter of 2021.