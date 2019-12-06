comscore Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c, Snapdragon 7c compute platforms announced
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c, Snapdragon 7c compute platforms announced for always connected PCs

The new chipsets are designed for always-connected laptops with support for always-on LTE network.

  • Published: December 6, 2019 10:21 AM IST
Last year, at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2018, Qualcomm announced Snapdragon 8cx compute platform made on 7nm node. It is designed for thin laptops with focus on extreme performance, battery life and connectivity. We did see the chipset making its way on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Book S and Microsoft Surface Pro X (running Snapdragon 8c derivative — Microsoft SQ1). Now, on day-3 of Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, Qualcomm announced two new compute platforms – the Snapdragon 8c and Snapdragon 7c.

The new chipsets are designed for hybrid and thin-and-light laptops. They make use of integrated modem in the Snapdragon chipsets to offer always-on connectivity while maintaining power-efficiency for an extended battery life. Here is all you need to know.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c detailed

The Snapdragon 8c, just like the Snapdragon 8cx, is made on 7nm architecture. It uses 2nd gen Windows ARM chip which offers 30 percent performance boost over Snapdragon 850 SoC that was launched last year at Computex 2018.

Coming to details, you get an octa-core CPU with clock speed up to 2.45GHz. There are 4 Kryo 490 performance cores and 4 Kryo 490 efficiency cores. It is paired with Adreno 675 GPU with support for DirectX 12 API. There is Qualcomm’s 4th Gen AI engine with “All-Ways Aware™ technology”. The Qualcomm Hexagon 690 DSP offers 6TOPS (6 trillion operations per second) to accelerate AI applications.

Coming to connectivity, the Snapdragon 8c comes with an integrated X24 LTE modem with Cat. 20 offering peak download speeds up to 2Gbps and upload speeds up to 316Mbps. OEMs can also pair the Snapdragon X55 5G modem which supports sub-6GHz and mmWave. There is 5G/4G spectrum sharing with both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. 5G connectivity also means you get peak download speeds up to 7Gbps and upload speeds up to 3Gbps.

Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11ad/ac connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and USB 3.1. For RAM and storage, you have support for LPDDR4x and UFS 3.0, respectively. Software wise, it supports all versions of Windows 10 (Home, Pro, Enterprise). Lastly, there is also support for Quick Charge 4+ technology.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c detailed

Coming to Snapdragon 7c compute platform, it is aimed at budget Windows laptops, and promises to deliver twice the battery life. Built on 8nm process, it comes with an octa-core CPU with maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. It has 4 Kryo 468 performance cores, and 4 Kryo 468 efficiency cores, paired with Adreno 618 GPU. Qualcomm says it offers 25 boost in system performance.

With Qualcomm AI Engine (Hexagon 692 DSP), the chipset can deliver over 5TOPS (5 trillion operations per second) for AI related apps. The chipset is paired with Snapdragon X15 LTE modem with support for Cat.15, maximum down speed of 800Mbps. It also supports upload speeds up to 150Mbps. Sadly, there is no option to pair a 5G modem.

The chipset is Wi-Fi 6 (11ax) ready, comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and supports LDPPR4 memory, and UFS 3.0 storage. Laptops powered by Snapdragon 8c and 7c can be expected in 2020, but there is no fixed timeframe for the same.

  • Published Date: December 6, 2019 10:21 AM IST

