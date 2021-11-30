Qualcomm is set to host its Tech Summit 2021 today. It is an annual event where the company usually reveals its new chipsets and makes other announcements. The company can unveil the much-awaited flagship chipset-Snapdragon 898, the successor to the Snapdragon 888. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

How to watch a live stream

The Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 will start on November 30 and will go on till December 2. It is set to be live-streamed at 6 pm PST on November 30. The event will begin differently for different time zones around the world. In India, the event will start at 04:30 am on December 1. Also Read - Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 898 chipset might have heating issues: Report

The event will be streamed via the company’s YouTube channel. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone



To Vote For Other Categories, Click Here

Timeline for today’s announcements

1:00pm – 2:30pm HST / 3:00pm – 4:30pm PST

The event will begin with a keynote from Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon at 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm HST / 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PST, where he will reveal the role of Snapdragon in unlocking new possibilities for 5G, Android, Gaming, Camera, Audio, AI, and more.

Going forward, Qualcomm Technologies SVP and General Manager of Mobile, Compute, and Infrastructure (MCI), Alex Katouzian, will make the product announcement.

Following the Qualcomm Technologies SVP of Engineering, Chris Patrick will discuss the role of the snapdragon mobile platform in a new era for smartphones and beyond.

2:30pm – 3pm HST / 4:30pm – 5pm PST

Ziad Asghar, Vice President, Product Management for Qualcomm Technologies, will give a sneak peek into what’s coming with the next Snapdragon platform.

3:00pm – 4:30pm HST / 5:00pm – 6:30pm PST

A technical session will take place.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898

The tech giant could unveil the much-anticipated chipset- Snapdragon 898 in its Tech Summit 2021. As per earlier reports, an image has been shared of an unknown phone powered by an SD898 chip. The image showcased that the phone is running a benchmarking app called Device Info HW. Additionally, the leaks suggest that the Snapdragon 898 might work on three Cortex-A710 cores operating at 2.5Ghz, and four Cortex-A510 power-efficient cores running at 1.79GHz. The chip is also expected to feature the X65 5G modem along with an Adreno 730 GPU.

Upcoming smartphones to support Snapdragon 898

Xiaomi and Vivo are the two brands expected to announce Snapdragon 898 SoC-powered flagship phones early next month. Last year, Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G with Snapdragon 888 in December 2020. Hence there is a possibility that in the coming month, Xiaomi 12 smartphone may be seen with an 898 SoC chipset.

Vivo’s Snapdragon 898 powered flagship was spotted on Geekbench in September. It is not clear whether it will be an X-series or a NEX branded model.