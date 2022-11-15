Qualcomm Summit 2022: What to expect from the event

It’s almost time for Qualcomm’s annual summit where the company launches its most advanced mobile chipsets. Qualcomm will be hosting the Qualcomm Summit 2022 between November 15, 2022, and November 17, 2022, in Hawaii.

While the company will be hosting an in-person event this year, interested people can watch the keynote, wherein the company will make all of its major announcements, on Qualcomm’s official website and on the company’s official YouTube channel. The keynote address will begin at 3PM PST on November 15 or 4:30AM IST on November 16 in India.

Alternatively, you can also watch the keynote live here:

BGR India will also be covering the event live from Hawaii. So, stay tuned for all the updates from the event here.

What to expect from the Qualcomm Summit 2022

Qualcomm’s annual summit, as mentioned before, is the time when the company launches its fastest and the most advanced chipset. At this year’s summit, Qualcomm will be launching the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that will succeed last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Reports suggest that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) is likely to be produced by TSMC and use a 4nm fabrication process. Furthermore, reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will be based on a slightly different layout with a 1+2+2+3 arrangement made up of a single Cortex A73 core, two Cortex A720 cores, two Cortex A710 cores, and three Cortex A510 cores.

Tipster Digital Chat Station via a post Weibo said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will clock speeds as fast as 3.4-3.5GHz on the prime core and a report by Ice Universe says the chip will primarily focus on power efficiency.

Snapdragon 8 Gen2 (sm8550) performed very well in the initial test of energy efficiency, at least better than 888 / 8gen1 / 8 + GEN1. For Samsung S23, Exynos has no reason to continue to exist. The gap between Exynos and Snapdragon will only grow. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 24, 2022

Beyond this, we also expect the company to announce updates in the field of augment reality (AR) and mixed reality (VR) and gaming among other things.

Qualcomm is also hosting executives from various companies such as Samsung, Microsoft, Niantic, Adobe, Oppo, Sony, Verizon and T-Mobile at the event. So, it is possible that the company shares the names of companies whose smartphones will be the first ones in the market to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.