Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021: Qualcomm updates Snapdragon branding, bets on simplified naming convention
News

Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021: Qualcomm updates Snapdragon branding, bets on simplified naming convention

News

Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021: The US-based chipmaker cites a simplified naming convention, announces Snapdragon to exist as a standalone brand separate from the primary brand.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm is shifting from its traditional ‘digital numbering system,’ and has opted for a new and simplified naming convention for its next-gen flagship chipset. Also Read - Qualcomm launches new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset: Check features

Biding adieu to its three-digit Snapdragon labeling like Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 778, etc, the semiconductor company is now moving to “a single-digit series and generation number, aligning with other product categories.” Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

The US-based chipmaker already has a ‘generational naming scheme’ for its Snapdragon PC processors, for instance, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 or the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, and going forward, the company plans to apply the same on Snapdragon mobile platforms. Moreover, Qualcomm will stop using the 5G suffix for its next-gen chips with the new branding scheme. Also Read - Xiaomi may not be the first company to launch Snapdragon 8 smartphone but this manufacturer might

Why is Qualcomm switching the Snapdragon branding scheme?

The company has announced that Snapdragon will now exist as a standalone brand separate from the Qualcomm brand. Further, it explains that a new simplified and consistent naming structure for their platforms will make it easier for customers to ‘discover and choose devices’ powered by Snapdragon. The changes will come into effect with the next 8-series flagship platform and will be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. Moreover, it will stop explicitly using 5G on chips, noting that ‘5G has become ubiquitous’ across its product lineup and will be “a given.”

Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm chip, chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 comes with better AI support

What changes we will see along with the new branding scheme?

Qualcomm cites to implement changes to their visual system from logo, product badge designs to other graphic elements. “Our iconic “fireball” will gain new prominence and manifest itself in new visual assets
and other creative executions,” the company mentions in its press note.

The company will introduce new representative colours including Gold, Gunmetal, Nickel, Snapdragon Red, and Midnight. The portfolio gold will be used to primarily represent the premium-tier products. Further, the company adds the revamp of badges with a cleaner, modern, and simplified feel. The Snapdragon branding will cover Qualcomm’s automotive portfolio be it at the platform or experience layer level, like Snapdragon Ride Platform and Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

While Qualcomm says its new branding scheme will give “Snapdragon room for continued recognition and relevance with current fans,” it remains to be seen how users will welcome and adapt to the change given figuring out its rival MediaTek’s naming conventions is a little overwhelming. As The Verge points it may be slightly jargony and somewhat confusing to keep a track of the new chipsets, the only solution that remains is the colour representation.

  Published Date: December 1, 2021 4:32 AM IST
  Updated Date: December 1, 2021 4:33 AM IST

