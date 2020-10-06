Qualcomm to announce Snapdragon 875 SoC on December 1

Qualcomm is all set to host its annual tech summit in the coming months. The company has sent out media invites for its main event slated for December 1 this year. And we expect the chipset maker to announce its latest flagship mobile SoC in the Snapdragon series for mobile devices. The tech summit from Qualcomm is a glitzy affair every year but because of the pandemic, the company is taking it virtual. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G will be a giant upgrade: details leaked

Along with Qualcomm, we expect some of its partner brands like Xiaomi to share their plans for the next year. In addition to the flagship Snapdragon 875, we also expect the company to unveil the Snapdragon 775G which will be the successor to the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The main Snapdragon chipset is likely to get a 5nm architecture, making it one of the advanced in the market. But we're keen to see if Qualcomm continues to integrate its X series 5G modem with the processor. Or decide to sell it separately.

All in all, what we can say with assurity is that Snapdragon 875 will offer faster performance than its predecessor. It will also support higher megapixel count for cameras and bump up the charging speed support as well. Going by the usual trend, we can expect the first set of phones with Snapdragon 875 to be unveiled at the MWC 2021 or few months after that.

Qualcomm brings 5G for mid-range phones with Snapdragon 750G

Over the course of this year, Qualcomm has kept itself busy upgrading its chipset lineup with new 5G additions. The company introduced the new Snapdragon 750 processor with an integrated 5G modem. This chipset is most likely going to succeed the Snapdragon 730G series. Because of this, we believe the SD 750 will cater to the mid-range segment with its 5G offering. The G denoted in the name refers to the gaming capability of the chipset. Qualcomm points out the new processor comes bundled with Adreno 619 GPU which is 10 percent faster than its predecessor.