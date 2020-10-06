comscore Qualcomm to announce Snapdragon 875 SoC on December 1
  • Home
  • News
  • Qualcomm to announce Snapdragon 875 SoC on December 1
News

Qualcomm to announce Snapdragon 875 SoC on December 1

News

Qualcomm will be giving us first glimpse at the upcoming Snapdragon chipset for flagship devices and more.

  • Updated: October 6, 2020 4:30 PM IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Qualcomm is all set to host its annual tech summit in the coming months. The company has sent out media invites for its main event slated for December 1 this year. And we expect the chipset maker to announce its latest flagship mobile SoC in the Snapdragon series for mobile devices. The tech summit from Qualcomm is a glitzy affair every year but because of the pandemic, the company is taking it virtual. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G will be a giant upgrade: details leaked

Along with Qualcomm, we expect some of its partner brands like Xiaomi to share their plans for the next year. In addition to the flagship Snapdragon 875, we also expect the company to unveil the Snapdragon 775G which will be the successor to the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The main Snapdragon chipset is likely to get a 5nm architecture, making it one of the advanced in the market. But we’re keen to see if Qualcomm continues to integrate its X series 5G modem with the processor. Or decide to sell it separately. Also Read - Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 750 5G chipset for mid-range phones

All in all, what we can say with assurity is that Snapdragon 875 will offer faster performance than its predecessor. It will also support higher megapixel count for cameras and bump up the charging speed support as well. Going by the usual trend, we can expect the first set of phones with Snapdragon 875 to be unveiled at the MWC 2021 or few months after that. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 SoC

Qualcomm brings 5G for mid-range phones with Snapdragon 750G

Over the course of this year, Qualcomm has kept itself busy upgrading its chipset lineup with new 5G additions. The company introduced the new Snapdragon 750 processor with an integrated 5G modem. This chipset is most likely going to succeed the Snapdragon 730G series. Because of this, we believe the SD 750 will cater to the mid-range segment with its 5G offering. The G denoted in the name refers to the gaming capability of the chipset. Qualcomm points out the new processor comes bundled with Adreno 619 GPU which is 10 percent faster than its predecessor.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 6, 2020 4:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 6, 2020 4:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Qualcomm to host Tech Summit on December 1, could unveil new Snapdragon 875 chipset
News
Qualcomm to host Tech Summit on December 1, could unveil new Snapdragon 875 chipset
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review: Health tracking in style

Review

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review: Health tracking in style

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999

Poco C3 launched in India with 5,000mAh battery: Price, offers, specifcations

News

Poco C3 launched in India with 5,000mAh battery: Price, offers, specifcations

Samsung W21 5G bags TENAA and 3C certifications

News

Samsung W21 5G bags TENAA and 3C certifications

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review: Health tracking in style

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review: Now it monitors wellness too

Motorola Razr 5G first impressions: Polished and ready for the world

Infinix Note 7 Review

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review

Qualcomm to host Tech Summit on December 1, could unveil new Snapdragon 875 chipset

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999

Poco C3 launched in India with 5,000mAh battery: Price, offers, specifcations

Samsung W21 5G bags TENAA and 3C certifications

Infinix Smart 4 Plus to go on sale today at 12PM

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Qualcomm to host Tech Summit on December 1, could unveil new Snapdragon 875 chipset

News

Qualcomm to host Tech Summit on December 1, could unveil new Snapdragon 875 chipset
Apple iPad Air 2020 with A14 Bionic chipset shows up on Geekbench results

News

Apple iPad Air 2020 with A14 Bionic chipset shows up on Geekbench results
OnePlus 8 gets steep price cut ahead of 8T launch

Deals

OnePlus 8 gets steep price cut ahead of 8T launch
Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details

News

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details
Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Snapdragon 875 SoC

News

Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Snapdragon 875 SoC

हिंदी समाचार

LG लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, लीक हुआ रेंडर

Samsung galaxy S20 FE vs Realme X50 Pro: परफॉर्मेंस और कैमरे के मामले में कौन है बेस्ट?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE First Impressions: इंप्रेसिव डिजाइन, बेहतर कैमरा और पावर परफॉर्मर

वायरलेस चार्जिंग और दमदार कैमरे फीचर्स के साथ Samsung Galaxy S20 FE भारत में लॉन्च, 16 अक्टूबर को है पहली सेल

BSNL ने पेश किया शानदार ऑफर, किसी भी रिचार्ज पर मिलेगा एक्स्ट्रा डेटा

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Qualcomm to host Tech Summit on December 1, could unveil new Snapdragon 875 chipset
News
Qualcomm to host Tech Summit on December 1, could unveil new Snapdragon 875 chipset
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999
Poco C3 launched in India with 5,000mAh battery: Price, offers, specifcations

News

Poco C3 launched in India with 5,000mAh battery: Price, offers, specifcations
Samsung W21 5G bags TENAA and 3C certifications

News

Samsung W21 5G bags TENAA and 3C certifications
Infinix Smart 4 Plus to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus to go on sale today at 12PM

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers