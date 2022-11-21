comscore Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official
  • Home
  • News
  • Qualcomm To Remain Apples Primary 5g Modem Supplier For Iphones
News

Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones

News

Apple is currently working on its own 5G chip for future iPhones but it may not debut until 2025. It means that all iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models will house Qualcomm 5G modem chipsets.

Highlights

  • Qualcomm will remain the primary supplier of 5G modems for the upcoming iPhones.
  • Apple is currently working on its own 5G chip for future iPhones.
  • iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models will house Qualcomm 5G modem chipsets.
qualcommreuters

Qualcomm will remain the primary supplier of 5G modems for the upcoming iPhones for at least two more years, a top executive has said. In an interaction with IANS, Chris Patrick, SVP and General Manager, Mobile Handset, Qualcomm said that the company will keep on supplying its 5G modems for the next-generation iPhones and will aceremain a primary supplier” for the iPhone maker for a couple of more years. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 is now available for Rs 47,499 effectively

Apple is currently working on its own 5G chip for future iPhones but it may not debut until 2025. It means that all iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models will house Qualcomm 5G modem chipsets. During the company’s earnings call earlier this month, Akash Palkhiwala, Chief Financial Officer, had said that for Apple product revenue, “we now expect to have the vast majority of share of 5G modems for the 2023 iPhone launch, up from our previous 20 per cent assumption”. Also Read - Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

Beyond this, “there are no changes to our planning assumption, and we are assuming minimal contribution from Apple product revenues in fiscal 2025,” he mentioned. Reports also surfaced that Apple is using Qualcomm modem and its own technology to provide satellite communications Emergency SOS feature on the new iPhone 14 series. Also Read - Amazon CEO confirms more layoffs coming in early 2023: All you need to know

The Emergency SOS feature in iPhone 14 series uses multiple components utilising the Qualcomm X65 modem processor, reports AppleInsider. Qualcomm’s X65 modem also provides 5G for regular cellular networks. Qualcomm and Apple in 2019 announced an agreement to dismiss all ongoing litigations, including with Apple’s contract manufacturers, between the two companies worldwide.

The companies reached a global patent license agreement and a chipset supply agreement. Apple and Qualcomm have fought over patent licensing practices since 2017.

(IANS)

  • Published Date: November 21, 2022 8:35 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 21, 2022 8:37 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord N20 SE is selling on Amazon and Flipkart
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord N20 SE is selling on Amazon and Flipkart
WhatsApp Web to get the Screen lock feature

Apps

WhatsApp Web to get the Screen lock feature

Vivo X90 series specs leaked before launch

Mobiles

Vivo X90 series specs leaked before launch

Apple iPhone 12 now costs only Rs 47,499

Deals

Apple iPhone 12 now costs only Rs 47,499

FIFA World Cup 2022: How to watch for free

How To

FIFA World Cup 2022: How to watch for free

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official

Smart Fakes is a new 'go to' for investigative journalism

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now eligible for OxygenOS 13 beta

Elon Musk is reinstating some Twitter accounts

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG launched in India: Check price, features

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details