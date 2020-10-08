comscore Qualcomm is making its own gaming smartphone with Asus | BGR India
News

Qualcomm to reportedly partner with Asus for making its own gaming smartphone

News

The new gaming phone by Qualcomm could come with the Snapdragon 875 chipset that the brand is going to launch later this year. It could also carry the Asus ROG branding.

  Published: October 8, 2020 9:19 AM IST
Asus ROG Phone 3 Review (31)

Qualcomm recently sent out invites for its upcoming event that is to take place this December. The brand is set to unveil its newest Snapdragon series processors at the event, the highlight of which will be the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 875, based on 5nm architecture. Now, as per a new report by DigiTimes, via GSMarena, Qualcomm is also likely to announce its first-ever dedicated gaming smartphone around the same time. Also Read - Qualcomm to announce Snapdragon 875 SoC on December 1

While we don’t have a lot of details, to begin with, the new gaming phone will reportedly be co-developed by Asus. Qualcomm already designs its own boards to flaunt the skills of the latest chipsets. However, making a completely new phone is a whole different ball game, which is why the partnership with Asus makes sense. The new phone may even get the branding of the Asus ROG (Republic Of Gamers) series. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G will be a giant upgrade: details leaked

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

The Taiwan-based company has considerable experience when it comes to smartphones, and more importantly, gaming phones. Asus is the parent brand behind the massively popular ROG series of gaming computers, laptops, and smartphones. The brand could help Qualcomm check the major elements of a modern, dedicated gaming smartphone. These include a higher refresh rate display, cooling mechanisms, larger batteries, custom controls, and other details. Also Read - Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 750 5G chipset for mid-range phones

The QualcommAsus partnership likely came into play ahead of Nvidia announced its acquiring of ARM, although it makes it more crucial now. Speculations suggest that Nvidia will drop the Mali GPUs in favor of its own designs, which of course, could come featuring the GeForce branding.

Qualcomm to announce Snapdragon 875 SoC on December 1

Qualcomm to announce Snapdragon 875 SoC on December 1

Coming back to the Qualcomm event, we expect the company to unveil the Snapdragon 775G which will be the successor to the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The main Snapdragon chipset is likely to get a 5nm architecture, making it one of the advanced in the market. But we’re keen to see if Qualcomm continues to integrate its X series 5G modem with the processor or decide to sell it separately.

  Published Date: October 8, 2020 9:19 AM IST

Best Sellers