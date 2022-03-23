comscore Your Android smartphone location data is about to get more accurate: Here’s how
  • Qualcomm, Trimble are bringing more accurate location service to Android smartphone
Qualcomm, Trimble are bringing more accurate location service to Android smartphone

This technology will arrive on smartphones running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 in the second quarter of 2022.

Qualcomm

Image: Qualcomm

Qualcomm and Trimble have announced a partnership as a part of which the two companies will be bringing meter-level accuracy to location service on select Android smartphones. The two companies have announced the availability of Trimble RTX GNSS technology on smartphones running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 system-on-chips. This technology will provide high-accuracy solutions for connected vehicles, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving solutions to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Also Read - How to check live train status via Google Maps in five simple steps

Trimble said that this collaboration will enable smartphone manufacturers, service providers and application developers to provide robust meter-level accuracy (of about 3 feet) on devices running the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor when used with a Trimble RTX-based correction service, which represents a 5x improvement in location accuracy compared to typical accuracy available today. Also Read - How to share multiple contacts on WhatsApp in simple steps

How will it change your experience?

Trimble says that improving location information accuracy will significantly improve the user experience when using mapping, driving or other mobile apps. For instance, with a more accurate positioning for a cab-hailing app, riders will be able to point at their location in the map more accurately while the drivers will be able to pick their rides faster and more easily. Also Read - Android 13 features revealed: Wallpaper effects, media controls and more

In addition to this, the lane-level accuracy provided by the Trimble RTX GNSS technology will enable drivers to gain greater map details and more accurate directions when using real-time navigation applications. It will also provide lane-level guidance while commuting.

Having the exact location of individuals also raises privacy concerns. However, Android OS gives users the choice to manage app accesses for various parameters such as camera, location and microphone on a case to case basis. For instance, users will still be able to allow an app to access their location data only once or when the app is being used. This should help in mitigating some of the privacy concerns.

What all phones will get this feature?

As mentioned before, smartphones running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will gain access to this technology. The list includes smartphones such as Xiaomi 12, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro and Asus Zenfone 9 among others.

In addition to this, Android phones running on Snapdragon 888 will also gain access to this technology. The list includes smartphones such as OnePlus 9 RT, iQoo 9 SE, Realme GT 5G, and the Qoo 7 Legend among others.

When will this technology arrive on supported smartphones?

This technology will arrive on smartphones running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 in the second quarter of 2022.

  • Published Date: March 23, 2022 2:22 PM IST

