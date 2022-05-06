comscore Qualcomm unveils its Wi-Fi 7 networking platform
Qualcomm unveils its Wi-Fi 7 networking platform: Here are the details

The Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 platform is the company’s third-generation Networking Pro series of professional networking platforms.

qualcomm

Qualcomm unveils its Wi-Fi 7 networking platform: Here are details

Qualcomm has launched its Wi-Fi 7 network portfolio–a lineup of Wi-Fi chips for enterprise access points, premium home routers and advanced mesh systems. The Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 platform is the company’s third-generation Networking Pro series of professional networking platforms. Also Read - WiFi 7 to have offer 2x speeds, half the latency: Qualcomm lists benefits

Qualcomm’s platform supports multiple channels, three spectrum bands in the form of 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz.

“Qualcomm Technologies has enabled the era of 10 Gbps Wi-Fi with our first customer deliveries of the Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series,” said Nick Kucharewski, senior vice president and general manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Combining support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 innovations with our unique product architecture, the platform enables solutions ranging from whole-home mesh to connectivity networks for large public venues. With this product line, we anticipate a new class of customer systems for both today’s applications and the emerging Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem.”

As a new-generation standard, Wi-Fi 7 not only improves transmission speed but also brings many new features like more efficient QAM modulation, multiple connections, adaptive connections, and more.

As with previous generations, these third-generation Qualcomm Networking Pro Series platforms are custom designed to ensure customer’s quick time-to-market in a wide range of connectivity solutions. The highly scalable platform architecture leverages a common software and hardware development approach to deliver a range of globally relevant configurations, each supporting optimized multiband channel utilization schemes to address varied regional spectrum availability, the company claims.

Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Wi-Fi 7 platforms achieve unparalleled performance through expert implementation of key features, including:

Support for Wi-Fi 7 320MHz channels (delivering a two-times increase in throughput over Wi-Fi 6) provides maximum throughput and ultra-low latency for the most demanding real-time gaming, streaming, video sharing, and XR applications.

Multi-Link technology enables customer traffic to dynamically aggregate or alternate bands to avoid wireless interference and deliver deterministic, predictable low latency in heavily congested environments.

When paired with leading Wi-Fi 7 client systems, like the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, Qualcomm Networking Pro Series, Gen 3 platforms can offer support for High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link. HBS Multi-Link leverages the high performance 5 and 6GHz bands to deliver the best throughput and latency Multi-Link performance.

To maximize 6 GHz operation, including long-range and outdoors, the Qualcomm AFC service is a turnkey solution for hardware and software. The Qualcomm AFC Solution is available for customer device integration today across Qualcomm Networking Pro Series and Qualcomm Immersive Home platf

  • Published Date: May 6, 2022 5:38 PM IST

