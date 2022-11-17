comscore Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: Details here
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: All you need to know

Snapdragon AR2 is in various stages of development with OEMs including Lenovo, LG, Nreal, OPPO, Pico, QONOQ, Rokid, Sharp, TCL, Vuzix and Xiaomi.

  • Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 is part of the company's extended reality (XR) portfolio.
  • Snapdragon AR2 is in various stages of development with OEMs including Lenovo, LG, Nreal, OPPO and more.
  • Microsoft worked closely with Qualcomm on the platform requirements for Snapdragon AR2.
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: All you need to know

Chip major Qualcomm has launched the world’s first purpose-built, headworn augmented reality platform for VR/AR devices of the future. Called Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 which is part of the company’s extended reality (XR) portfolio, the multi-chip architecture achieves 50 per cent lower power consumption and 2.5x better AI performance, to enable high-performance, sleek AR glasses. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with Wi-Fi 7, Ray Tracing and more launched: Check all details

Snapdragon AR2 is in various stages of development with OEMs including Lenovo, LG, Nreal, OPPO, Pico, QONOQ, Rokid, Sharp, TCL, Vuzix and Xiaomi. “We built Snapdragon AR2 to address the unique challenges of headworn AR and provide industry-leading processing, AI and connectivity that can fit inside a stylish form factor,” said Hugo Swart, vice president of XR product management, Qualcomm, during the ‘Snapdragon Summit 2022’ here. Also Read - Xiaomi India reportedly misled Deutsche Bank on 'illegal' royalty payments: Report

With the technical and physical requirements for VR/MR and AR diverging, “Snapdragon AR2 represents another metaverse-defining platform in our XR portfolio to help our OEM partners revolutionise AR glasses,” he added. Also Read - Apple's iPhone 15 series to use Qualcomm's 5G modem

Microsoft worked closely with Qualcomm on the platform requirements for Snapdragon AR2. “Snapdragon AR2 platform innovations will revolutionize headworn AR devices that will transform immersive productivity and collaboration and we look forward to seeing the innovation that Qualcomm and its partners will bring to market,” said Ruben Caballero, Corporate Vice President of Mixed Reality, Devices & Technology, Microsoft.

Qualcomm also launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) at its annual Qualcomm Summit 2022 in Hawaii on Wednesday. The newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is the successor to last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and it is 4.35X faster than its predecessor in models like natural language processing (NLP).

The newly launched chipset also supports INT4, which the company says is an AI precision format that offers 60 percent better performance per watt and 90 percent better overall performance over its predecessor. Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor also offers up to 45 percent better power efficiency and up to 25 percent better performance from the Qualcomm Adreno GPU.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 10:36 AM IST
