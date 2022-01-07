comscore Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Qualcomm unveils new system for self-driving system at CES 2022: Check how it works
News

Qualcomm unveils new system for self-driving system at CES 2022: Check how it works

News

The tech giant collaborated with Arriver, which is a software brand, focused on sensor perception and drive policy companies. The new Snapdragon Ride Vision System is an all-new software stack from Arriver paired with a 4nm SoC.

ces 2022 smart tv

American Multinational company Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon Ride Platform portfolio – the Snapdragon Ride Vision System at CES 2022. The company’s new Ride Vision System is a chipset dedicated to self-driving cars. Also Read - Explained: Tech behind Samsung’s new SolarCell Remote, how it will be a part of our lives

The tech giant collaborated with Arriver, a software brand focused on sensor perception and drive policy company. The new Snapdragon Ride Vision System is an all-new software stack from Arriver paired with a 4nm SoC. The technology will bring advanced driver assistance systems for automated driving. In addition, the system is designed for an optimized implementation of front and surround cameras for AD. Also Read - Nokia launches a budget flip phone with clamshell design at CES 2022

“As one of the industry’s most scalable and open systems for ADAS and AD, the Snapdragon Ride Vision System supports flexible deployment options with its ability to scale from entry-tier New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) front camera applications to higher levels of automation that require comprehensive front and surround-view camera applications, allowing for a common implementation of features and requirements, with functional safety/SOTIF support, across virtually all vehicle tiers and types,” said Qualcomm in a blog post. Also Read - Google wants to turn your car into a smart car: Here’s what it plans to do

In November, Arriver announced that it would collaborate with Qualcomm and BMW to bring the learning algorithms with full vision functions with the help of the Snapdragon Ride Vision System. The newly launched Ride Vision System is designed to offer modular architecture, which can increase the flexibility for automakers to combine parking systems, crowdsourcing, driver monitoring system, localization modules, and cellular vehicle-to-everything technologies.

As Qualcomm puts it, the system is customizable, and manufacturers will be able to change it based on their own needs. The company will offer a software development kit that will help in the integration and development of drive policies as well as driver monitoring solutions to meet their specific requirements.

“As we further collaborate with the automakers and Tier 1 suppliers, our latest Snapdragon Ride Vision System aims to address a growing need for a more open, adaptable, and scalable platform for computer vision solutions,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president, and GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 7, 2022 2:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi K50 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to debut in February
Mobiles
Redmi K50 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to debut in February
CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

News

CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

News

Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

News

Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G available on massive discounts

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G available on massive discounts

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details

CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Explained: What is energy harvesting, how it will be a part of our lives

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Related Topics

Related Stories

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details

News

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details
Explained: What is energy harvesting, how it will be a part of our lives

Features

Explained: What is energy harvesting, how it will be a part of our lives
Nokia launches a budget flip phone with clamshell design at CES 2022

Mobiles

Nokia launches a budget flip phone with clamshell design at CES 2022
Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car

News

Google has a plan to turn your car into a smart car
Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Wearables

Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A54 फोन की कीमत हुई कम, जानें नए दाम और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

OnePlus 10 Pro में होंगे 4 यूनिक कैमरा फीचर्स, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स से लेकर कीमत तक पूरी डिटेल

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra में होगा 108MP का Super Clear lens, लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए सभी धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Jio UPI AutoPay खुद कर देगा मोबाइल रिचार्ज, यूजर्स की बड़ी टेंशन हुई खत्म

BSNL का धांसू ऑफर, फ्री में मिल रहा है 5GB हाई स्पीड डेटा

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India
News
Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details

News

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details
CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

News

CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge
Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

News

Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case
Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

News

Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers