Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details

American Multinational company Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon Ride Platform portfolio – the Snapdragon Ride Vision System at CES 2022. The company's new Ride Vision System is a chipset dedicated to self-driving cars.

The tech giant collaborated with Arriver, a software brand focused on sensor perception and drive policy company. The new Snapdragon Ride Vision System is an all-new software stack from Arriver paired with a 4nm SoC. The technology will bring advanced driver assistance systems for automated driving. In addition, the system is designed for an optimized implementation of front and surround cameras for AD.

"As one of the industry's most scalable and open systems for ADAS and AD, the Snapdragon Ride Vision System supports flexible deployment options with its ability to scale from entry-tier New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) front camera applications to higher levels of automation that require comprehensive front and surround-view camera applications, allowing for a common implementation of features and requirements, with functional safety/SOTIF support, across virtually all vehicle tiers and types," said Qualcomm in a blog post.

In November, Arriver announced that it would collaborate with Qualcomm and BMW to bring the learning algorithms with full vision functions with the help of the Snapdragon Ride Vision System. The newly launched Ride Vision System is designed to offer modular architecture, which can increase the flexibility for automakers to combine parking systems, crowdsourcing, driver monitoring system, localization modules, and cellular vehicle-to-everything technologies.

As Qualcomm puts it, the system is customizable, and manufacturers will be able to change it based on their own needs. The company will offer a software development kit that will help in the integration and development of drive policies as well as driver monitoring solutions to meet their specific requirements.

“As we further collaborate with the automakers and Tier 1 suppliers, our latest Snapdragon Ride Vision System aims to address a growing need for a more open, adaptable, and scalable platform for computer vision solutions,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president, and GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.