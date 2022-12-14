Qualcomm unveils Wi-Fi 7-capable chipsets with over 20 Gbps capacity

Qualcomm has unveiled its newest high-performance network offering for the home, the Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform. The Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Platform delivers more than 20Gbps of total system capacity in a compact, power-efficient, cost-effective network chipset architecture. The platform introduces Qualcomm Multi-Link Mesh, a breakthrough in home networking connectivity ushering in a new era of extremely high throughput and real-time responsiveness, the company claims. Also Read - Facebook Parent Meta launches new tool to stop spread of terror content

"We developed the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform to enable high-performance connectivity in a cost-effective, low-profile form factor delivering the newest innovations in home networking" said Nick Kucharewski, senior vice president and general manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Wi-Fi 7 brings powerful new capabilities which are best experienced using a tri-band system. Through this approach, Wi-Fi mesh can deliver performance gains for both new and legacy devices."

The new Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform is engineered to enable collaboration, telepresence, AR/VR, and gaming applications. Offering multi-Gigabit coverage and low latency for modern applications, the Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform with Qualcomm Multi-Link Mesh aims at providing immediate performance benefits for both legacy devices and the newest Wi-Fi 7 connected devices. Sharing a common architecture with the production-ready Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Wi-Fi 7 Platform, the newest Qualcomm Immersive Home Platforms are sampling now with commercial availability expected in the second half of 2023.

Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform Features:

Qualcomm Multi-Link Mesh redefines home networking through a novel model of dynamically managed client-facing and mesh-backhaul wireless links.

Expanded 5 GHz spectrum performance, with 240 MHz channels and 4K QAM modulation that can deliver 80% higher capacity compared to Wi-Fi 6.

Maximized 6 GHz spectrum performance, with 320 MHz and 4K QAM modulation that can deliver 140% higher capacity compared to Wi-Fi 6E. Full support for the turnkey Qualcomm AFC Solution for corner-to-corner multi-Gigabit coverage.

Support for Wi-Fi 7 Multi-Link and Adaptive Interference Puncturing for optimal operation even in congested home environments.

Highly differentiated configurations for customer designs. Featuring tri-band Wi-Fi 7 configurations ranging from 10 to 20 Gbps peak wireless capacity, nearly twice the capacity of comparable Wi-Fi 6 systems. Ideally suited for whole home mesh systems while enabling higher user count, higher speed connections, or extended range requirements.