Qualcomm vs Apple: Courts order to stop iPhone 7, iPhone 8 sales in Germany

The injunction will be enforced as soon as Qualcomm posts a bond that covers any damages that Apple may incur in case the ruling is overturned.

  Published: December 21, 2018 10:28 AM IST
Silicon giant Qualcomm has just been granted a permanent injunction against Apple in Germany. According to an official release from the company, this injunction is in regards to the patent infringement between Apple and Qualcomm. The order was given by the district court of Munich and according to the order, Apple can’t sell it’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 in Germany.

Initial reports about this court order indicated that Apple may not have to stop selling the devices as it was planning to appeal the ruling in the court. However, Apple clarified that this injunction is “immediately enforceable” and its rival misunderstood the court order.

It is worth noting that both the devices will still be available for sale in Germany from third-party sellers. Qualcomm also informed that Apple had already requested the court “for a stay of the injunction” but the request was denied. According to CNET, Apple added that it will not sell the devices during the process of appealing at its 15 retail stores in the country. In addition to the injunction against the import and sale of both the devices, “Apple is liable for monetary damages” and the amount of the damages will “be determined at a later time”.

The court also granted the request by Qualcomm for details about all the revenue and profits from the sale of the devices in the past along with the “recall and destruction” of iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 devices from all retailers in the country.

Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Qualcomm, Don Rosenberg added, “Two respected courts in two different jurisdictions just in the past two weeks have now confirmed the value of Qualcomm’s patents and declared Apple an infringer, ordering a ban on iPhones in the important markets of Germany and China.”

In response, Apple issued a statement to CNBC saying, “Qualcomm’s campaign is a desperate attempt to distract from the real issues between our companies.” The company went on to add, “Their tactics, in the courts and in their everyday business, are harming innovation and harming consumers.”

Apple developing its own cellular modem to tackle Qualcomm and Intel

Apple developing its own cellular modem to tackle Qualcomm and Intel

The injunction will be enforced as soon as Qualcomm posts a bond that covers any damages that Apple may incur in case the court ruling is overturned. To recap, the entire conflict is centered on a patent that enabled iPhone devices to use the battery more efficiently while extending the backup provided to the devices by mitigating “power amplifier power consumption”.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2018 10:28 AM IST

