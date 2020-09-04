comscore Qualcomm will bring 5G support to its Snapdragon 4 Series | BGR India
The news was conveyed directly by Qualcomm at the IFA 2020 event stage.

  • Published: September 4, 2020 9:30 PM IST
qualcomm snapdragon stock image

The 5G network was born as the next phase of the mobile telecommunication standard, which is faster than 4G. Ever since it was first introduced, it was only limited to being available on high-priced flagship devices. But over time, 5G is now starting to be widely used until it reaches premium mid-range devices. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G launched; will first launch with a new Poco smartphone

This can be created thanks to the presence of a mid-range chipset that is equipped with 5G support. MediaTek is one of the semiconductor companies that is starting to implement 5G in its product lineup, including chipsets under its Dimensity Series for various price segments. Also Read - Qualcomm: Serious security problem found in processors

Watch: Weekly News Roundup September 4

But Qualcomm doesn’t want to be outdone either, and they recently launched a 5G chipset called Snapdragon 690, which was made to provide a 5G experience to high-end smartphones. But that’s still pricey, and now they are planning to bring 5G to their Snapdragon 4-Series chips. Also Read - Google and Qualcomm invest $230 million in HMD Global

Qualcomm’s 5G announcement at IFA 2020

The news was conveyed directly by Qualcomm at the IFA 2020 event stage. In its announcement, the US chipmaker revealed that they would bring 5G connectivity support to the Snapdragon 4-Series chipset, which is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2021.

Qualcomm says that the goal of bringing 5G to the Snapdragon 4-Series is to provide a wider area of ​​5G connectivity. With the Snapdragon 4-Series, at least 3.5 billion smartphone users will be able to enjoy 5G speeds. Moreover, it will accelerate the adoption of the next generation of connectivity very quickly.

When 4G connectivity was introduced, it took nearly two years to reach 1 billion users. Qualcomm predicts that 5G smartphone users will increase to more than 750 million by 2022. And the number will surpass 1 billion by 2023. The Snapdragon 4-Series is Qualcomm’s affordable chipset, which means we will see smartphones with low price tags having 5G connectivity. There are already several companies ready to use it, such as Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

Unfortunately, for now, details about the specifications of the Snapdragon 4-Series are still unknown. It’s also unclear whether it will support high-speed sub-6GHz 5G and mmWave networks or just one of them. Hopefully, we see more details soon in some of the upcoming leaks.

