Qualcomm has launched its second-generation in-display fingerprint scanning technology called 3D Sonic Gen 2 that comes with a larger surface area which results in faster processing. Also Read - Quick Charge 5 100W power brick is massive with USB-C port, hints latest leak

The chipset maker has also said that the sensors will be available in new sizes and will offer up to 50 percent faster performance and will be 77 percent larger compared to the Gen 1 sensors. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset launched: Will power budget 5G phones under $200

The Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 1 was 4×9 mm while the Gen 2 will debut with a bigger 8×8 sensor. The bigger sensor means that it will provide its users with a larger region for them to place their fingers and will also allow the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor to capture 1.7x more biometric data. Also Read - Microsoft might discontinue using Intel chip for its own ARM-based lineup

When to expect the new tech?

It is expected that the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 will debut in mobile devices in early 2021. The company says that Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensors deliver a better user experience by using technological advances and acoustics (ultrasonic waves) to scan 3D features such as ridges, valleys, as well as pores of a user’s finger for a deeply accurate image. This way the 3D Sonic Sensor can scan fingerprints through solid surfaces like glass and metal even while wet.

The sensor is also touted to be ultra-thin measuring at just.2 mm. This is a good sign for smartphone manufacturers who can leverage this form factor into their next-generation smartphones. The sensor offers support for full edge-to-edge flexible OLED displays as well. Since many smartphone makers are moving to foldable and rollable technology, it is not surprising that Qualcomm’s new sensor accommodates the same.

Smartphones coming with new 3D Sonic tech

Qualcomm Technologies’ first generation of Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensors were featured in many flagship smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S20, and Note20 series.

The rollout of the new 3D Sonic sensors is expected to be around Q1 2021 and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be using the new sensors.