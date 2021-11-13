Qualcomm’s much-awaited 5nm Snapdragon 898 chipset launch is likely to launch soon globally. Ahead of the actual launch, a report by GozChina reveals that the processor might show heating issues, especially when performing heavy tasks. Notably, Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888+ chipsets were plagued by heating issues, and looks like the company did not work much to rectify this issue in the upcoming chip. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone

The report suggests that devices powered by Snapdragon 898 chipset will show issues like frequent crashes, sharp frame drops while long gaming sessions. It also mentions that you should not expect a significant increase in energy efficiency.

A tipster with Twitter handle FronTron reported that the 4LPX process technology that is used in making Snapdragon 898 is not very different from that of the Snapdragon 888 chipset. He believes that this is the reason why the upcoming chipset will have overheating and high power consumption issues, just like its predecessor.

Another tipster Ice Universe revealed that the upcoming chipset will come with improved GPU, AI, and ISP. It is just the “CPU is worrying, the worry about heat”.

Snapdragon 898 has greatly improved in all aspects: GPU, AI, and ISP.

Only the CPU is worrying, the worry about heat.

Need further observation. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2021

The report reveals that Snapdragon 898’s heating issue might be taken care of by smartphone manufacturers by adding an efficient cooling system to the device. Notably, smartphones that are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 898 chipset are Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Xiaomi 12, OnePlus 10 Pro and iQOO 9.

For the unversed, separate reports by Ice Universe and Digital Chat Station revealed that Vivo V2184 powered by the MT6983 has scored 10,02,220 points on AnTuTu. The device is probably a new X-series model and the MT6983 is reportedly the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chipset. Rumours state that Vivo is among a long list of clients MediaTek has lined up for its Dimensity 2000 chipset.