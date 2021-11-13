comscore The much-awaited Snapdrahon 898 SoC might have overheating issues
  • Home
  • News
  • Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 898 chipset might have heating issues: Report
News

Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 898 chipset might have heating issues: Report

News

A report reveals that devices powered by Snapdragon 898 chipset will show issues like frequent crashes, sharp frame drops while long gaming sessions. It also mentions that you should not expect a significant increase in energy efficiency.

qualcomm-snapdragon-1200

Qualcomm’s much-awaited 5nm Snapdragon 898 chipset launch is likely to launch soon globally. Ahead of the actual launch, a report by GozChina reveals that the processor might show heating issues, especially when performing heavy tasks. Notably, Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888+ chipsets were plagued by heating issues, and looks like the company did not work much to rectify this issue in the upcoming chip. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone

The report suggests that devices powered by Snapdragon 898 chipset will show issues like frequent crashes, sharp frame drops while long gaming sessions. It also mentions that you should not expect a significant increase in energy efficiency.

A tipster with Twitter handle FronTron reported that the 4LPX process technology that is used in making Snapdragon 898 is not very different from that of the Snapdragon 888 chipset. He believes that this is the reason why the upcoming chipset will have overheating and high power consumption issues, just like its predecessor.

Another tipster Ice Universe revealed that the upcoming chipset will come with improved GPU, AI, and ISP. It is just the “CPU is worrying, the worry about heat”.

The report reveals that Snapdragon 898’s heating issue might be taken care of by smartphone manufacturers by adding an efficient cooling system to the device. Notably, smartphones that are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 898 chipset are Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Xiaomi 12, OnePlus 10 Pro and iQOO 9.

For the unversed, separate reports by Ice Universe and Digital Chat Station revealed that Vivo V2184 powered by the MT6983 has scored 10,02,220 points on AnTuTu. The device is probably a new X-series model and the MT6983 is reportedly the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chipset. Rumours state that Vivo is among a long list of clients MediaTek has lined up for its Dimensity 2000 chipset.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 13, 2021 3:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues
News
The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues
Twitter web will now show you full-size images

Apps

Twitter web will now show you full-size images

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra might feature a 50 MP triple rear camera, punch hole display

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra might feature a 50 MP triple rear camera, punch hole display

Amazon integrates its pantry and groceries section, called Amazon Fresh store

Apps

Amazon integrates its pantry and groceries section, called Amazon Fresh store

Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices

News

Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues

Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch announced: This is how it looks like

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues

News

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues
Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Booyah Day Event: हर दिन जीतें धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स, जानें पूरी डिटेल

फ्री फायर में आज के रिडीम कोड से मिलेगा एक धांसू ग्रेनेड स्किन, जल्दी करें!

Oppo Reno 6 Lite की तस्वीर और स्पेसिफिकेशन हुए लीक, जानें क्या होगा खास?

ओप्पो रेनो 7 और रेनो 7 प्रो के लॉन्च से पहले हुए कई खुलासे, डिजाइन, डिस्प्ले और कैमरा डिटेल्स हुई लीक

60MP सेल्फी कैमरा और 144Hz रिफ्रेश रेट डिस्प्ले वाला फोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update
e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?
How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues
News
The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues
Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices

News

Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices
MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

Mobiles

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people
Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch announced: This is how it looks like

News

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch announced: This is how it looks like

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers