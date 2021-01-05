comscore Quick Charge 5 100W power brick with USB-C port leaks | BGR India
Quick Charge 5 100W power brick is massive with USB-C port, hints latest leak  

A Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 power brick has leaked on the web, showcasing its massive size and a USB-C port.

Quick Charge 5

Last year, Qualcomm debuted its Quick Charge 5 fast charging system to help OEMs bump up battery charging speeds. At the time, Qualcomm said its new charging system will have a rated output of 100W and fill up dying batteries to half in under 5 minutes. In its official release, Qualcomm said we can expect the commercial availability of these systems by the third quarter of 2020. Sadly, there was no OEM using the tech in 2020 but it seems somebody is planning to use it in 2021. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset launched: Will power budget phones from Xiaomi, Nokia and more

Weibo is usually the place where a lot of prototype products leak and today, it is a Quick Charge 5 power brick. Granted that it is just a power brick but the idea of it bearing the “Quick Charge 5” logo is exciting for smartphone aficionados. After all, your next smartphone could most possibly feature this system, making way for lesser time spent at the sockets or carrying a power bank. Also Read - Microsoft might discontinue using Intel chip for its own ARM-based lineup

Quick Charge 5 power brick leaks

The photo, spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, shows a large power adapter with a single USB-C port for power output. Hence, it seems most smartphones will now switch to USB-C to USB-C cables within this year, at least for the midrange category. Last year, some OEMs such as OnePlus, Oppo, and Apple made the switch to USB-C adapters for their new phones. Also Read - Snapdragon 888 benchmark scores revealed, promises power-packed performance

OnePlus 8T

Representative Image

Qualcomm says the Quick Charge 5 system has the possibility of charging a standard battery to 50 percent in 5 minutes. Do note that Qualcomm doesn’t mention what battery capacity does this figure apply for.  The company goes on to say that you can expect a full charge in 15 minutes, which theoretically makes it the fastest system on a mobile device we have seen yet.

What remains to be seen is whether OEMs opt for the Qualcomm technology or stick to their proprietary fast charging systems. Most Android brands have developed fast charging systems of their own and offer similar levels of speed on their premium devices. Oppo has developed a system with a maximum rated output of 125W that promises similar charging times on batteries. It’s sister brands, i.e. Realme, Vivo, iQOO, and even OnePlus are most likely to rely on this tech for their flagship devices. OnePlus is currently tipped to use a 45W charging system for the upcoming OnePlus 9 device.

Similarly, Xiaomi is working on its own proprietary system, with its recently announced Mi 11 relying on a home-grown 55W wired charging system. The company is also working on its 100W charging system that promises full top-ups in 17 minutes. Motorola is the only OEM still relying on its slower 20W charging systems and we see a possible opportunity for the brand to debut the technology.

  Published Date: January 5, 2021 9:46 AM IST

Best Sellers