comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Quick Heal reports fake Android apps on Google Play with over 50,000 installs
News

Quick Heal reports fake Android apps on Google Play with over 50,000 installs

News

The main purpose of these apps is to increase the download count of other applications.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 2:40 PM IST
Android apps- Pixabay

Quick Heal Security Lab has said that it has found quite a few fake apps on the Google Play Store with over 50,000 installations. The antivirus solution company has reported these applications to Google as they pose serious threat towards smartphone security.

According to Quick Heal, these apps appear to be genuine as a PDF reader, PDF Downloader, and PDF Scanner, but don’t have such functionality. The main purpose of these fake Android apps is to increase the download count of other applications, and improve their ratings on Google Play. Users should be careful while downloading such fake applications as these take away a lot system permissions which could be harmful.

Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge

Also Read

Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge

Quick Heal recommends that you should check for the following to identify fake mobile apps on Google Play before downloading:

– Check an app’s description before you download it.
– Check the app developer’s name and their website. If the name sounds strange or odd, you have reasons to suspect it.
– Go through the reviews and ratings of the app. But, note that these can be faked too.
– Avoid downloading apps from third-party app stores.
– Use a reliable mobile antivirus that can prevent fake and malicious apps from getting installed on your phone

Airtel's Rs 399, Rs 448 prepaid plans revised; offers unlimited calls, up to 84 days validity and more

Also Read

Airtel's Rs 399, Rs 448 prepaid plans revised; offers unlimited calls, up to 84 days validity and more

The basic intention of these applications is to increase the download count and it prompts users to download, rate five star to sponsored apps in order to unlock their application. Interestingly, these apps also make it look authentic by asking users to login with a password and later use the same password to unlock the application.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2018 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow
thumb-img
News
Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG bans nearly 30,000 accounts in Radar Hack Ban wave; pro players caught cheating
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi launches Mint browser app for Android

Sponsored

Most Popular

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, even for online shopping

Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow

Christmas, New Year 2018: Hike unveils animated stickers packs for the festive season

Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android Pie update rolling out

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1

News

Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android Pie update rolling out
Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor in the works: Report

News

Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor in the works: Report
Quick Heal reports fake Android apps on Google Play with over 50,000 installs

News

Quick Heal reports fake Android apps on Google Play with over 50,000 installs
Xiaomi launches Mint browser app for Android

News

Xiaomi launches Mint browser app for Android

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन Mi Play, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

हायर फास्ट चार्जिंग स्पीड के साथ आ सकता है सैमसंग Galaxy S10

शाओमी Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) इंटेल Core i5 CPU से साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

डेल इंडिया ने भारत में दो नए लैपटॉप किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

GEEKBENCH पर स्पॉट हुआ MOTO G7 POWER स्मार्टफोन

News

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, even for online shopping
News
Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, even for online shopping
Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow

News

Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow
Christmas, New Year 2018: Hike unveils animated stickers packs for the festive season

News

Christmas, New Year 2018: Hike unveils animated stickers packs for the festive season
Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1

News

Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android Pie update rolling out