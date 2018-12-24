Quick Heal reports fake Android apps on Google Play with over 50,000 installs

Quick Heal Security Lab has said that it has found quite a few fake apps on the Google Play Store with over 50,000 installations. The antivirus solution company has reported these applications to Google as they pose serious threat towards smartphone security.

According to Quick Heal, these apps appear to be genuine as a PDF reader, PDF Downloader, and PDF Scanner, but don’t have such functionality. The main purpose of these fake Android apps is to increase the download count of other applications, and improve their ratings on Google Play. Users should be careful while downloading such fake applications as these take away a lot system permissions which could be harmful.

Quick Heal recommends that you should check for the following to identify fake mobile apps on Google Play before downloading:

– Check an app’s description before you download it.

– Check the app developer’s name and their website. If the name sounds strange or odd, you have reasons to suspect it.

– Go through the reviews and ratings of the app. But, note that these can be faked too.

– Avoid downloading apps from third-party app stores.

– Use a reliable mobile antivirus that can prevent fake and malicious apps from getting installed on your phone

The basic intention of these applications is to increase the download count and it prompts users to download, rate five star to sponsored apps in order to unlock their application. Interestingly, these apps also make it look authentic by asking users to login with a password and later use the same password to unlock the application.