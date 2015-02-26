Railway Budget 2015: 400 railway stations across India to get Wi-Fi service

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu also talked about one of the most anticipated services in his Railway Budget 2015 speech Wi-Fi. Around 400 railway stations across the country will soon get Wi-Fi service.

While Wi-Fi hotspots has been introduced at select category A1 and A2 stations, the service will soon be extended to category B stations as well. At the moment, only Delhi and Chennai Central stations boast Wi-Fi connectivity, wherein you can connect your laptop, smartphones or tablets for Internet connectivity for up to 30 minutes.

It is not just the stations either, and the ministry has plans to introduce Wi-Fi services on trains as well. As of now, only the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express offers the service, but the ministry has promised to extend it to other trains as well.

Besides Wi-Fi, the Railway Budget 2015 s highlights include on-board entertainment system, SMS alert service, 24×7 passenger helpline number, mobile charging stations, e-catering services, and multi-lingual portals…..