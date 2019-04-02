comscore
Rajan Anandan, Google VP of South East Asia and India quits to join Sequoia

Rajan Anandan has been a prominent face helping Google drive internet adoption in India.

  Published: April 2, 2019 2:25 PM IST
Rajan Anandan, the vice president of Google‘s South East Asia and India business for eight years, has quit. The search giant has confirmed that Anandan will continue serving as VP for Google’s South East Asia and India business till the end of April 2019. Sequoia India has confirmed that Anandan will join the leadership team as an investment adviser. He will also mentor the rapid scale-up program for early-stage startups in India and ASEAN called Surgeahead. At Google, Vikas Agnihotri, Country Director, Sales will take over his role in the interim.

Anandan holds a Bachelor in Science degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Masters in Science from Stanford University. He had started his career with McKinsey and then had a stint with Dell and Microsoft. He is also a serial investor and according to Crunchbase, he has five exits from investments made in the seed stage. “We are grateful to Rajan for his huge contribution to Google over the past eight years. His entrepreneurial zeal and leadership has helped grow the overall internet ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia, and we wish him all the best in his new adventures,” Scott Beaumont, President of Asia Pacific Region, said in a statement to GadgetsNow.

The LinkedIn profile of Rajan Anandan reveals that he joined McKinsey & Company as a partner after getting his masters from Stanford. He spent 11 years and two months at the management consultancy firm and then joined Dell as Vice President and EA to Chairman. He was later elevated to roles such as VP of Global Outsourcing and VP and Country General Manager at Dell India. Before joining Google in 2011, Anandan served as Managing Director of Microsoft India for two years.

Anandan is one of the most familiar faces in the Indian internet ecosystem, and has led the search giant to develop a number of India-first features including apps like YouTube Go and Wi-Fi access at major railway stations. He won the IMPACT Person of the Year 2018 Award in December last year, for his significant role in increasing the internet adoption rate in India.

  Published Date: April 2, 2019 2:25 PM IST

