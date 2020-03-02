comscore Rajeev Suri to step down as Nokia President and CEO | BGR India
Rajeev Suri steps down as Nokia President, CEO; Pekka Lundmark to assume role

Suri will leave his current position on August 31, 2020, and continue to serve as an advisor to the Nokia Board until January 1, 2021.

  Published: March 2, 2020 9:14 PM IST
Rajeev Suri, President, and CEO of Nokia, has recently stepped down after serving for more than a decade as President and CEO. Pekka Lundmark will be taking on the role from now onwards, the company announced on Monday.

Suri had already indicated to the Nokia’s board of directors that he was considering stepping down from his role at some point. His only reason to wait was a solid succession plan was in place. “After 25 years at Nokia, I wanted to do something different,” said Suri.

“Nokia will always be part of me, and I want to thank everyone that I have worked with over the years for helping make Nokia a better place and me a better leader,” he added.

Nokia’s board has worked closely with Suri to develop internal candidates and identify external candidates. Pekka Lundmark is expected to start in his new role on September 1, the company said in a statement. Lundmark is currently President and CEO of Fortum, a leading energy company based in Espoo, Finland.

“With the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent behind us and the world of 5G in front of us, I am pleased that Pekka has agreed to join Nokia,” said Risto Siilasmaa, Nokia Board Chair. “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Rajeev for his many contributions to Nokia, where he has served with both honor and distinction,” added Siilasmaa.

Suri will leave his current position on August 31, 2020, and continue to serve as an advisor to the Nokia Board until January 1, 2021. “I look forward to working with him (Lundmark) on a smooth transition and wish him the best success in his new role,” said Suri. Under the leadership of Suri, Nokia grew to become one of the biggest names in the Mobile industry.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: March 2, 2020 9:14 PM IST

