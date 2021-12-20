Over the last few weeks, we have seen many Bollywood actors entering the non-fungible token (NFT) race. The newest addition is Ranveer Singh’s 83 movie, which is set to release on December 23. Director and Producer Kabir Khan has announced to launch of the film’s digital collectibles or NFTs beginning December 23. Also Read - Melania Trump joins celebs, launches her first NFT venture to help children in foster house

Speaking to IANS Khan said, "we are delighted to venture into this exciting arena of digital possibilities to provide Bollywood and cricket fans the opportunity to benefit from the movie's box-office success in a manner never done before."

It has been revealed that the "83″ collectibles will include — autographed physical cricket memorabilia, video scenes, animated digital avatars, and unseen posters and images. The report suggests that producers have partnered with NFT Labs and Social Swag, which is an influencer-led fan engagement platform, to launch the exclusive release of 83's NFTs collectibles.

NFT and Bollywood superstars

If you are wondering what NFT is, it basically allows creators to develop unique digital artworks of any form and sell directly to fans and collectors via Blockchain technology.

Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sunny Leone, among others have already announced their entrance to the NFT world. While Salman Khan announced the launch of the NFT collection, Bachchan launched NFTs including his autographed vintage posters and a recital of his father’s poem Madhushala, which were sold for around Rs 7.18 crore. Additionally, fashion designer Manish Malhotra also sold NFT series of 5 digital sketches for roughly around Rs 2.8 lakh.

Announcing his NFT collection, Khan said in an Instagram post, “Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke (I am coming with NFTs). Salman Khan Static NFTs coming on @bollycoin. Stay tuned, bhai log! www.bollycoin.com#BollyCoin #NFTs #ComingSoon.” Read more about Salman Khan’s NFT collection here.

Khan announced to launch his NFT collection with BollyCoin, which is a dedicated Bollywood-themed NFT platform developed by filmmaker-actor Atul Agnihotri. The platform allows investing in clips and stills from films, iconic dialogues, posters, unseen footage, social media content and merchandise from film personalities. As per bollycoin.com, the platform has partnered with production houses such as Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Productions.