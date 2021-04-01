Rapido bike taxi platform will offer free Rapido Auto rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination centres for Delhi NCR citizens. The free rides will be offered under the company’s #RideToVaccinate initiative. Rapido says it will provide 100 percent off on rides up to Rs 50 to all citizens in Delhi NCR, who are eligible for vaccination in the current phase. Also Read - How to find COVID-19 testing centres in India online using Delhi Corona, Google apps

The announcement comes just days after rival Uber said that it will offer free rides to and from the nearest authorised vaccination centre to Indian citizen above 60 and 45+ age group with co-morbidities. Also Read - Twitter will permanently ban accounts found posting misleading content on COVID-19

Rapido free ride to and from COVID-19 vaccination centres

The offer for the free ride will b auto-applied on Rapido Auto ride when a rider chooses one of the designated hospitals as their destination or for pickup. The designated hospitals in Delhi include BLK Memorial Hospital, Pusa Road, Max Hospital, Patparganj, and Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. Also Read - Here's how to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment using Aarogya Setu app

Those in Uttar Pradesh include the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Multispeciality Hospital, Noida, SJM Hospital, Noida, and Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida. The designated hospitals in Gurugram, Haryana are Civil Hospital, Medanta -The Medicity, Artemis Hospital, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, and Max Hospital.

In addition, Rapido said that the next phase of the Ride to Vaccinate initiative will be initiated by introducing the Rapido Bike taxi service.

Uber offers free rides to senior citizens to travel to and from COVID-19 vaccination centres

Uber partnered with volunteer based organisation Robin Hood Army(RHA) for providing free rides worth Rs 50 lakhs to its #SeniorPatrol programme. The initiative is aimed at supporting the vaccination of senior citizens in India.

Under the initiative, vulnerable and senior citizens in India, who register on the CoWin platform and travel to and fro from nearby vaccination centers can avail free rides. The service will be offered in 53 Indian cities.

The free rides in partnership with Uber and RHA were initiate from March 22, 2021.