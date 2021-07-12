Rath Yatra 2021 livestream: Vodafone-idea can watch Rath Yatra live online via this app

Rath Yatra 2021 begins today without devotees due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. This is for the second time that the annual Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath at Puri, Orissa will be held via online medium. This will allow people to watch Rath Yatra festival at the comfort of their homes and also stay safe from contracting coronavirus. Also Read - BSNL launches new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here's how it compares with Airtel, Jio, Vi

Vodafone-idea (Vi) is making it easy for its users to watch Rath Yatra 2021 online live. If you are a Vi customer, you will be able to watch and experience the proceedings of the Puri Rath Yatra Live exclusively on the Vi Movies and TV App as well as through https://vimoviesandtv.in/. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine slot finder: Vodafone-Idea users can book Covid vaccine slot via Vi app

Commenting on the initiative, the telecom giant said in a press statement, “to ensure that customers do not miss out on the divine spectacle of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra traversing their annual journey to the Gundicha temple followed by their return journey a week later, Vi has arranged for Live streaming of the actual Rath Yatra from Puri.” Also Read - Vi prepaid recharge plans July 2021: List of all Vi recharge plans under Rs 500 with benefits, validity

Rath Yatra timings: The Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 will commence at 8am on July 12, 2021 and culminate at 5.30 pm on the same day. Vi customers will also be able to watch other ceremonies that are part of the Rath Yatra such as the Bahuda, Sunabesa and Niladri Bije. exclusively on the Vi Movies and TV app. You can also watch these on https://vimoviesandtv.in/.

Commenting on the initiative, Shivan Bhargava, Cluster Business Head- East, Vodafone Idea, said “The Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, Puri is a much revered and viewed event across India. As one more thoughtful initiative to enable our customers to get more and do more on their 4G network, I am happy to invite devotees of Lord Jagannath to virtually experience and participate in the proceedings of this grand event on the go, from anywhere, through the Vi Movies and TV App, as well as the official website. This is an exclusive initiative for Vi customers. Stay safe and connected on Giganet by Vi.”