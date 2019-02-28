Razer Phone 2 Android 9 Pie update rolling out with 4K video at 60fps support, Adaptive battery and more

Gaming hardware maker Razer has just revealed that the Android 9 Pie-based update for its Razer Phone 2 devices is currently rolling out in the market. This announcement and the update comes a week after the company confirmed that the update was coming soon. The update brings all the Android 9 Pie features that the device was missing along with some Razer Phone 2 specific features.

According to the information available, the new update brings 4K video recording at 60fps for the device. In addition to this, the new update also brings features such as the adaptive battery, and gesture navigation to users. The information about the rollout was revealed by Khang Tai, the Global Marketing and Esports Manager at Razer Mobile. Tai took to his Twitter account earlier today to point out the update is currently rolling out to users.

In addition to these features, the company is also rolling out better notification management, Digital Wellbeing support, and Android Security patch for the month of February are also rolling out for users. Razer Phone 2 is the second generation of the Razer smartphone lineup by the company that was initially launched back in October last year.

To revisit the specifications of the device, the Razer Phone 2 comes with a 5.72-inch IGZO IPS LCD display panel with 2K resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, with 120Hz refresh rate. The device comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC with an Octa-core CPU along with 8GB RAM and 64GB internal storage along with support for the dedicated microSD card slot.

Talking about the camera specifications, the device comes with a dual 12-megapixel camera setup on the back of the device. The first camera sensor comes with a regular 12-megapixel sensor while the second packs a 2x optical zoom lens for zooming capabilities. Moving to the front, the device, Razer has added an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. Talking about the update, if the update is currently not available in the settings section then don’t worry, it will be gradually reaching your device.