comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Razer Phone 2 to get Android Pie next week; Razer Phone 3 reportedly canceled
News

Razer Phone 2 to get Android Pie next week; Razer Phone 3 reportedly canceled

News

Razer is said to have canceled development of the Razer Phone 3 smartphone after laying off several employees.

  • Published: February 20, 2019 1:21 PM IST
razer phone 2 chroma logo intext

Razer is reportedly preparing a new system update for its flagship Razer Phone 2 smartphone. The device will be the first in the company’s lineup to run Google’s latest operating system. The Razer Phone 2 Unlocked version is expected to get Android 9.0 Pie stable update next week, on February 27.

The new Android 9 Pie update for Razer Phone 2 will bring in intuitive navigation similar to what we have seen on the Google Pixel phones, as well as the latest Android Security Patch for February 2019. Other usual improvements include an adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, security enhancements, and Android 9 Pie-style UI elements, while more improvements can be seen in the settings menu, notifications panel, and general user interface.

In addition, Razer could have canceled the development of Razer Phone 3 after several layoffs, since two percent of the company’s employees have been fired, GSMArena reports. Most of these employees are said to have been working on the development of the Razer Phone 3. Razer however has confirmed that it will continue to work on software updates for the available Razer smartphones.

Razer Phone 2 specifications and features

Razer Phone 2 features a 5.7-inch IGZO LCD display with Quad HD resolution of 2560×1440 pixels in 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen is 50 percent brighter than the one seen on its predecessor, and hits a maximum of 580 nits. It also has that a 120Hz refresh rate, which is yet to be seen on any other smartphone.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It sports dual 12-megapixel rear camera system with one wide-angle camera and another telephoto camera capable of 2x optical zoom. At the front, the Razer Phone 2 is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that record 1080p videos at 30 frames per second. Razer Phone 2 also has an illuminated back logo, which uses Razer’s proprietary Chroma tech to easily switch between different RGB color profile.

You Might be Interested

Razer Phone 2

Razer Phone 2
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core
Dual 12MP - standard + wide-angle lens
  • Published Date: February 20, 2019 1:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color
thumb-img
News
BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel
thumb-img
News
After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

Editor's Pick

Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
News
Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

Vivo V15 Pro launched in India

News

Vivo V15 Pro launched in India

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched

News

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update

Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

Vivo V15 Pro launched in India

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update

News

Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990
Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event
Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

News

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019
Nokia 9 GeekBench listing confirms 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC

News

Nokia 9 GeekBench listing confirms 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो के सब-ब्रांड iQOO का पहला स्मार्टफोन 1 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च!

PUBG Mobile का Zombie मोड खेलने में है जबरदस्त, तस्वीरों में देखें

Vivo V15 Pro भारत में 4 कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

शाओमी ने लॉन्च की लेटेस्ट स्मार्टवॉच, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ऑनर वॉच मैजिक बिक्री के लिए तैयार, अमेजन पर कल से शुरू होगी सेल

News

Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
News
Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features
Vivo V15 Pro launched in India

News

Vivo V15 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched

News

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched