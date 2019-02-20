Razer Phone 2 to get Android Pie next week; Razer Phone 3 reportedly canceled

Razer is reportedly preparing a new system update for its flagship Razer Phone 2 smartphone. The device will be the first in the company’s lineup to run Google’s latest operating system. The Razer Phone 2 Unlocked version is expected to get Android 9.0 Pie stable update next week, on February 27.

The new Android 9 Pie update for Razer Phone 2 will bring in intuitive navigation similar to what we have seen on the Google Pixel phones, as well as the latest Android Security Patch for February 2019. Other usual improvements include an adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, security enhancements, and Android 9 Pie-style UI elements, while more improvements can be seen in the settings menu, notifications panel, and general user interface.

In addition, Razer could have canceled the development of Razer Phone 3 after several layoffs, since two percent of the company’s employees have been fired, GSMArena reports. Most of these employees are said to have been working on the development of the Razer Phone 3. Razer however has confirmed that it will continue to work on software updates for the available Razer smartphones.

Razer Phone 2 specifications and features

Razer Phone 2 features a 5.7-inch IGZO LCD display with Quad HD resolution of 2560×1440 pixels in 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen is 50 percent brighter than the one seen on its predecessor, and hits a maximum of 580 nits. It also has that a 120Hz refresh rate, which is yet to be seen on any other smartphone.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It sports dual 12-megapixel rear camera system with one wide-angle camera and another telephoto camera capable of 2x optical zoom. At the front, the Razer Phone 2 is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that record 1080p videos at 30 frames per second. Razer Phone 2 also has an illuminated back logo, which uses Razer’s proprietary Chroma tech to easily switch between different RGB color profile.