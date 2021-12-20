comscore RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?
  • Home
  • News
  • RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?
News

RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?

News

According to the report, RBI during a central board meeting held on Friday in Lucknow discussed various issues related to the central bank digital currency (CBDC) and private cryptocurrencies.

rbi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been quite vocal about its views on cryptocurrencies. Now, according to a new report by The Economic Times, RBI wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies. The central bank expressed its views during the 592nd meeting of the central board of directors chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das. Also Read - Indian celebrities who are going gaga over NFTs

According to the report, RBI during a central board meeting held on Friday in Lucknow discussed various issues related to the central bank digital currency (CBDC) and private cryptocurrencies. The central bank at the meeting conveyed its stance on cryptocurrencies very clearly at the meeting to all of its central board directors. Also Read - HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines: Here’s what you need to know

To recall, RBI on several occasions in the past has expressed its reservations with private cryptocurrencies and has been slowly working towards launching its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Also Read - Matrix star Keanu Reeves thinks NFTs are a joke as 'they're easily reproducible'

While the central bank expressed its views, some of the board members according to the report sought a balanced view on these digital assets, asking for a purview on the developments in the technological space and larger implications for the financial sector.

Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021

The central government is looking to introduce the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha in the winter session of Parliament. However, the Bill is unlikely to be presented as the centre has to finalise some of its details according to a report by Bloomberg.

The schedule for the last week of Parliament dropped the cryptocurrency Bill from its list of businesses on the official website.

To recall, the Bill was earlier slated to be presented at the budget session. However, it could not be presented because at the time the government had decided to rework it.

Reports suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a final call on the proposed Bill, and is already in talks with various relevant people on the matter.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 20, 2021 5:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

BGMI 1.8 update now live: New React Survival mode, Mythic Winter themed RPM6, Royale Pass rewards and more
News
BGMI 1.8 update now live: New React Survival mode, Mythic Winter themed RPM6, Royale Pass rewards and more
Gadgets priced under Rs 1000 that can make a good gift

Photo Gallery

Gadgets priced under Rs 1000 that can make a good gift

Last-minute Secret Santa gift ideas: Check five gadgets you can buy under Rs 1,000

Photo Gallery

Last-minute Secret Santa gift ideas: Check five gadgets you can buy under Rs 1,000

RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?

News

RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?

Oppo Find N review: Has the best foldable arrived?

Reviews

Oppo Find N review: Has the best foldable arrived?

Check why this man blew up his Tesla Model S with Elon Mask inside

Electric Vehicle

Check why this man blew up his Tesla Model S with Elon Mask inside

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BGMI 1.8 update now live: New React Survival mode, Mythic Winter themed RPM6, Royale Pass rewards and more

RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?

Food poisoning at Foxconn s India unit trigger massive protest

Check why this man blew up his Tesla Model S with Elon Mask inside

Worst WhatsApp features launched in 2021: View Once, Disappearing Messages, and more

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Instagram New Feature Tutorial

Related Topics

Related Stories

RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?

News

RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?
HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines

News

HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines
Matrix star Keanu Reeves calls NFTs as 'easily reproducible'

News

Matrix star Keanu Reeves calls NFTs as 'easily reproducible'
Millions of feature phone users in India will soon be able to make UPI payments: RBI

News

Millions of feature phone users in India will soon be able to make UPI payments: RBI
What happens to your Twitter account when it is hacked

How To

What happens to your Twitter account when it is hacked

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes Dec 20: इंडियन सर्वर पर आज ये कोड्स दिलाएंगे ढेरों रिवॉर्ड

Zomato, Swiggy से खाना मंगाना होगा महंगा? 1 जनवरी से लगेगा GST

PAN Card असली है या नकली, चंद मिनटों में ऐसे लगाएं पता

Tesla से टक्कर लेगी चीनी इलेक्ट्रिक कार, एक बार चार्ज करने पर चलेगी 1000Km

Spam Calls के मामले में चौथे नंबर पर भारत, सिर्फ 1 स्पैमर ने की 20 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा कॉल

Latest Videos

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts
Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety
realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

Hands On

realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

News

BGMI 1.8 update now live: New React Survival mode, Mythic Winter themed RPM6, Royale Pass rewards and more
News
BGMI 1.8 update now live: New React Survival mode, Mythic Winter themed RPM6, Royale Pass rewards and more
RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?

News

RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?
Food poisoning at Foxconn s India unit trigger massive protest

News

Food poisoning at Foxconn s India unit trigger massive protest
Check why this man blew up his Tesla Model S with Elon Mask inside

Electric Vehicle

Check why this man blew up his Tesla Model S with Elon Mask inside
Worst WhatsApp features launched in 2021: View Once, Disappearing Messages, and more

Photo Gallery

Worst WhatsApp features launched in 2021: View Once, Disappearing Messages, and more

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers