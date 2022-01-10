comscore RBI to focus on innovation, policy making with a new Fintech Department
  • Home
  • News
  • RBI sets up FinTech Department to promote innovation, create policies in fintech sector
News

RBI sets up FinTech Department to promote innovation, create policies in fintech sector

News

Setting up FinTech Department by RBI follows the setting of a fintech unit under Department of Regulations back in 2018, which was later transferred to Department of Payment and Settlement Systems.

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set up a FinTech Department to promote innovation and help in identifying and addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with it in a timely manner. While the central bank has not made a formal announcement in this regard yet, it acknowledged its presence in an internal circular accessed by the media. The RBI has also listed Executive Director AK Choudhary as the head of its FinTech Department. Also Read - RBI introduces new digital payment method that doesn’t need internet: Check details

As per reports, the FinTech Department came into effect on January 4, 2022, by subsuming the fintech division of the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems. Also Read - RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?

RBI‘s internal circular says that the FinTech Department has been set up to focus on innovation in the financial technology sector. The bank in the circular said that the department has been set up “keeping pace with the dynamically changing landscape.” Also Read - HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines: Here’s what you need to know

Furthermore, the central bank said that the FinTech Department will not only “promote innovation in the sector, but also identify the challenges and opportunities associated with it and address them in a timely manner.” Additionally, it will provide a framework for further research in the financial technology sector such that it can help the RBI in formulating policies in this area.

“…all matters related to the facilitation of constructive innovations and incubations in the fintech sector, which may have wider implications for the financial sector/markets and falling under the purview of the Bank, will be dealt with the Fintech Department. All matters related to inter-regulatory coordination and internal coordination on fintech shall also be dealt with by the Department,” the circular said.

It is worth noting that the creation of the FinTech Department follows the setting of a fintech unit under the Department of Regulations back in 2018. The unit was created after the RBI set up an inter-regulatory Working Group (WG) in July 2016 to “look into and report on the granular aspects of FinTech and its implications so as to review the regulatory framework and respond to the dynamics of the rapidly evolving FinTech scenario.” Later, the Department of Regulations’ FinTech was transferred to the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems. This year, Department of Payment and Settlement Systems’ FinTech unit has been promoted into a separate department.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 10, 2022 11:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Startup India Innovation Week to begin on January 10, celebrating 75 years of independence
News
Startup India Innovation Week to begin on January 10, celebrating 75 years of independence
Moto G71 5G with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC to launch in India today

Mobiles

Moto G71 5G with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC to launch in India today

Android has some harsh comments for Apple s iMessage 'bullying'

News

Android has some harsh comments for Apple s iMessage 'bullying'

iPhone SE (2022) likely to debut in March event

Mobiles

iPhone SE (2022) likely to debut in March event

WhatsApp Business accounts to get a new advanced search feature

Apps

WhatsApp Business accounts to get a new advanced search feature

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Indian app Koo to introduce WhatsApp Group-like feature: Report

RBI sets up Fintech Department

Startup India Innovation Week to begin on January 10, celebrating 75 years of independence

Android has some harsh comments for Apple s iMessage 'bullying'

iPhone SE (2022) likely to debut in March event

Using Mamaearth products? Beware, scammers are trying to steal your money

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

India transitioning to electric vehicles sooner than anticipated

Why automobile companies are trying to steal the limelight at CES 2022?

What are cookies and why every internet user should know about it

Related Topics

Related Stories

RBI sets up Fintech Department

News

RBI sets up Fintech Department
RBI introduces new offline digital payment method

News

RBI introduces new offline digital payment method
RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?

News

RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?
HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines

News

HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines
Millions of feature phone users in India will soon be able to make UPI payments: RBI

News

Millions of feature phone users in India will soon be able to make UPI payments: RBI

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp के iOS यूजर्स के लिए बदल जाएगा चैट यूजर इंटरफेस, अपडेट के बाद नहीं मिलेंगे ये ऑप्शन

धूम मचाने आ गई 270kmph की रफ्तार से चलने वाली इलेक्ट्रिक मोटरसाइकिल

iPhone SE के नए मॉडल में मिल सकता है 5G सपोर्ट, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च और मिलेंगे क्या स्पेसिफिकेशन

गूगल पर न्यूज पब्लिशर्स एसोसिएशन ने लगाया 'दबदबे का फायदा' उठाने का आरोप, CCI ने दिए जांच के आदेश

Flipkart Sale में Realme, Samsung और Vivo के फोन्स पर मिल रहा 3000 रुपये तक का Discount, सीमित समय के लिए है ऑफर

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

Indian app Koo to introduce WhatsApp Group-like feature: Report
Apps
Indian app Koo to introduce WhatsApp Group-like feature: Report
RBI sets up Fintech Department

News

RBI sets up Fintech Department
Startup India Innovation Week to begin on January 10, celebrating 75 years of independence

News

Startup India Innovation Week to begin on January 10, celebrating 75 years of independence
Android has some harsh comments for Apple s iMessage 'bullying'

News

Android has some harsh comments for Apple s iMessage 'bullying'
iPhone SE (2022) likely to debut in March event

Mobiles

iPhone SE (2022) likely to debut in March event

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers