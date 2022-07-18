comscore RBI urges govt to ban crypto, now govt seeks help from other countries
  • Home
  • News
  • Rbi Suggests Cryptocurrency Ban And Government Wants Other Nations To Help Make It A Reality
News

RBI suggests cryptocurrency ban and government wants other nations to help make it a reality

News

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the RBI wants to regulate, better yet ban, cryptocurrencies considering their debilitating effect on a country's economy.

Bitcoin

RBI has suggested the government to form regulations to control cryptocurrencies.

The Reserve Bank of India has recommended the government formulate policies to keep a check on cryptocurrencies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Parliament. And to further the RBI’s suggestion Sitharaman called for international collaboration if a ban on cryptocurrency is deemed fit, but without explicitly mentioning the government’s intent. Also Read - Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana again in red after brief uptick

“Cryptocurrencies are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage. Therefore, any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only after significant internal collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards,” Sitharaman said while addressing queries related to cryptocurrency at the Monsoon Session of the Parliament today. Also Read - Crypto prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rally up to 9 percent as market rebounds

The finance minister said that the RBI wants to regulate, better yet ban, cryptocurrencies considering the debilitating effect they can have on a country’s monetary and fiscal economy. RBI has time and again expressed its disagreement with an economy that gives cryptocurrency an important role — nearly as equal to the cash-based mechanism. The government has been considering different aspects of cryptocurrencies and their effect on the economy. It even passed certain regulations for crypto-based transactions, but the crypto traders are living with the fear that a ban is impending. Also Read - Crypto prices today: Bitcoin slides below $20,000 as market remains flat

While there is no regulation or bill in the offing, with the RBI constantly nudging the government, it will be a matter of time before more regulations, if not a ban, on cryptocurrencies will kick in.

Sitharaman, while answering a query about whether the RBI has issued instructions, circulars, directions, and warnings on transactions and circulations related to cryptocurrency, said, “RBI has been cautioning users, holders, and traders of virtual currencies (VCs) vide public notices on December 24, 2013, February 01, 2017, and December 05, 2017, that dealing in VCs is associated with potential economic, financial, operational, legal, and customer protection, and security related risks.”

“RBI mentioned that cryptocurrencies are not a currency because every modern currency needs to be issued by the Central Bank/ Government. Further, the value of fiat currencies is anchored by monetary policy and their status as legal tender, however, the value of cryptocurrencies rests solely on the speculations and expectations of high returns that are not well anchored, so it will have a de-stabilising effect on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country,” she said in the Lok Sabha.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 5:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets certified by FCC: All you need to know
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets certified by FCC: All you need to know
Flipkart to host its Big Saving Days sale in India from July 23-July 27

Deals

Flipkart to host its Big Saving Days sale in India from July 23-July 27

Android users, delete these apps from your smartphone now: Here s why

News

Android users, delete these apps from your smartphone now: Here s why

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched: Here are top features you should check out

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched: Here are top features you should check out

Ola S1 Pro rival Simple One electric scooter revealed: Check images, range, features

Photo Gallery

Ola S1 Pro rival Simple One electric scooter revealed: Check images, range, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

RBI urges govt to ban crypto, now govt seeks help from other countries

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets certified by FCC: All you need to know

Flipkart to host its Big Saving Days sale in India from July 23-July 27

Android users, delete these apps from your smartphone now: Here s why

Ather 450X 2022 launch tomorrow: From pricing to specifications, here's what to expect

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999