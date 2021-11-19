comscore RBI working on legislation to curb illegal digital lending applications
  • Home
  • News
  • Illegal digital money lending applications, platforms under RBI lens
News

Illegal digital money lending applications, platforms under RBI lens

News

A new working group was constituted by the RBI in January this year in order to look into the digital lending apps and platforms

reserve-bank-of-india-RBI-3

The RBI plans to tighten the regulations around digital lending business

The Reserve Bank of India has tightened the scrutiny of illegal digital lending applications and activities. The working group from the central bank has recommended new legislation in order to contain entities that are lending without proper approvals. Also Read - RBI governor Shaktikanta Das express concern over cryptocurrencies, calling them a serious threat

A new working group was constituted by the RBI in January this year in order to look into the digital lending apps and platforms. RBI introduced the group due to the sudden surge of new players in the digital lending industry. Also Read - RBI to organize global digital hackathon 2021, chance to win Rs 40 lakh

Problems with illegal digital lending

According to RBI, the digital lending platforms and applications should undergo a verification process by a nodal agency. The illegal lending agencies bypass it by directly approaching the end consumer. Also Read - WhatsApp not authorized to go live with UPI full scale operations, RBI tells Supreme Court

-RBI has noted that the end-users are being harassed in order to recover money, some to the extent of committing self harm.

-These lending apps are repatriating money from India to their countries by avoiding proper taxes.

What can be done

The working group constituted by the central bank has suggested a few points which includes the setting up of a self-regulatory organisation of existing legitimate lending platforms. The group also emphasised on the requirement of storing user data within Indian boundaries.

RBI has issued the recommendations for the legislation on its website. The central bank is looking for inputs from the relevant stakeholders and public.

Here’s what RBI working group recommended:
1. Subjecting the Digital Lending Apps to a verification process by a nodal agency to be setup in consultation with stakeholders.

2. Setting up of a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) covering the participants in the digital lending ecosystem.

3. A separate legislation to prevent illegal digital lending activities.

4. Development of certain baseline technology standards and compliance with those standards as a pre-condition for offering digital lending solutions.

5. Disbursement of loans directly into the bank accounts of borrowers; disbursement and servicing of loans only through bank accounts of the digital lenders.

6. Data collection with prior and explicit consent of borrowers with verifiable audit trails.

7. All data to be stored in servers located in India.

8. Algorithmic features used in digital lending to be documented to ensure necessary transparency.

9. Each digital lender to provide a key fact statement in a standardised format including the Annual Percentage Rate.

10. Use of unsolicited commercial communications for digital loans to be governed by a Code of Conduct to be put in place by the proposed SRO.

11. Maintenance of a ‘negative list’ of Lending Service Providers by the proposed SRO.

12. Standardised code of conduct for recovery to be framed by the proposed SRO in consultation with RBI.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 19, 2021 9:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December
Gaming
Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December
Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 launched: Here s the first look

Photo Gallery

Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 launched: Here s the first look

Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 launched: Here’s the first look

Photo Gallery

Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 launched: Here’s the first look

Snapchat introduces Memory and Explore layers for Snap Map

Apps

Snapchat introduces Memory and Explore layers for Snap Map

Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Photo Gallery

Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Photo Gallery

Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

Mobiles

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Illegal digital money lending applications, platforms under RBI lens

Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Related Topics

Related Stories

Illegal digital money lending applications, platforms under RBI lens

News

Illegal digital money lending applications, platforms under RBI lens
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das express concern over cryptocurrencies, calling them a serious threat

News

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das express concern over cryptocurrencies, calling them a serious threat
RBI to organize global digital hackathon 2021: How to register, participate, more

News

RBI to organize global digital hackathon 2021: How to register, participate, more
5 Digital Services Developed By National Payments Corporation of India

Brand Solution

5 Digital Services Developed By National Payments Corporation of India
RBI's new rules for credit, debit card auto-payments: Top 5 questions answered

Features

RBI's new rules for credit, debit card auto-payments: Top 5 questions answered

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में प्लेयर को मिलेंगे शानदार इमोट, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Realme C35 बजट स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: आज रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे Titian mark gun skins समेत ये धांसू आइटम, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ नया Faded Wheel इवेंट, ऐसे पाएं Winged Bones Backpack समेत कई धांसू आइटम्स

Moto G Power 2022 हुआ लॉन्च, 5000mAh की बैटरी के साथ मिलता है 50MP कैमरा

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Illegal digital money lending applications, platforms under RBI lens
News
Illegal digital money lending applications, platforms under RBI lens
Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December

Gaming

Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December
Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Features

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?
Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

Mobiles

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200
How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India

How To

How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers