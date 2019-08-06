comscore RCA Smart TV series launched with Quantum Backlit tech | BGR India
RCA Smart TV series launched with Quantum Backlit Technology; starts from Rs 10,499

The first product features 4K UHD resolution while the second one comes with up to FHD resolution. To make the new series a competitive offering, RCA has priced the Smart LED TV series at a rather attractive price point.

  Published: August 6, 2019 11:39 AM IST
American electronics company RCA has just launched its latest Smart TV series in the Indian market. According to the product listing on Amazon India, the company has launched two different products. Both the products come with different screen sizes providing a total of five different variants. Taking a closer look, first product features 4K UHD resolution, while the second one comes with up to FHD resolution. To make the new series a competitive offering, RCA has priced the FHD Smart LED TV and 4K UHD models at a rather attractive price point.

RCA Smart LED TV with up to FHD resolution

According to the Amazon listing, RCA Smart LED TV with up to FHD resolution is available in three different variants. The most inexpensive of the lot is the RCA Smart LED TV 32-inch “HD-Ready” variant for Rs 10,499. The second variant with FHD resolution and a 43-inch display is priced at Rs 18,999. The third variant comes with a 49-inch display with FHD resolution for Rs 23,999. Interested buyers can further push the price down with the help of exchange offers. The listing reveals that all the variants feature A+ grade display panels to get rid of reflections while providing detailed quality.

The variants are powered by a quad-core processor with Cortex A53 CPU cores with 1 GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The company has also added a penta-core GPU for improved graphics processing. The Smart TV variants will feature a number of streaming services including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Jio TV, Sony Liv, Voot, and more. The products also come with an Android app to control the Smart TV including voice commands. Other features include 24W stereo speakers and “E-share” app for Android and “iMirror” for iOS for sharing screen. The smartphone also features a number of connectivity options including three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, an AV port, and Coax port with support for Cable TV integration.

RCA Smart LED TV with 4K UDH resolution

RCA Smart LED TV models with support for 4K UDH resolution start from Rs 28,999. The first model priced at Rs 28,999 features a 49-inch display. If customers are looking for anything larger then they can look at the second variant with 55-inch display size. The company has priced this model at Rs 33,999. Similar to other models, buyers can further push the price down with the help of an exchange offer.

Talking about the specifications, the 4K UHD supporting models will feature a metal design with thin bezels. RCA has added a Quantum Backlit technology for better colors and brightness. Both these variants are powered by a dual-core processor with Cortex A73 cores and quad-core GPU for graphics. Rest of the features are similar to the up to FHD models.

  • Published Date: August 6, 2019 11:39 AM IST

